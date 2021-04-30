It’s been nearly 30 years since Lisa Jakub appeared beside Robin Williams

Mrs. Doubtfire Star Lisa Jakub Hilariously Responds to Question About ‘Whatever Happened' to Her

Mrs. Doubtfire child star Lisa Jakub has been up to a lot in the nearly 30 years since the film premiered.

Jakub, 42, starred as Lydia Hillard in the movie opposite the late Robin Williams whose character was her father disguised as her nanny. Her mother was played by Sally Field and her siblings in the film were portrayed by Mara Wilson and Matthew Lawrence.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

A recent article was published with the title "Whatever Happened to the Actor Who Plays Lydia in Mrs. Doubtfire?" and the actress had a witty response.

"Well, ummm, I mean, a lot of stuff has happened since 1993 so you're gonna need to be more specific," Jakub tweeted.

Lisa Jakub Credit: Lisa Jakub/Instagram

She also posted on Instagram to which her onscreen sister Wilson, 33, commented, "Ugh, it's like when they say someone 'turned out well' or 'DIDN'T turn out well'. What does that MEAN? Who "turns out" anything?

"@marawilson you turned out perfect and if anyone says anything differently I will fight them. ❤️," Jakub said responding to her costar.

After Mrs. Doubtfire, Jakub starred in Independence Day and "bad TV movies," according to her Instagram bio.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.