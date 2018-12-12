Mr. and Mrs. Claus! See Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn in Netflix's Christmas Chronicles

It’s Mr. and Mrs. Claus!

Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn make for the hottest couple in this PEOPLE exclusive photo from The Christmas Chronicles, in which Russell plays a modernized version of Santa — and Hawn makes a surprise appearance!

The actress comes in at the very end to tease Russell for all the antics he got up to in the movie before suggesting the couple catch a Christmas classic.

And she’s not the only family connection to the movie. The couple’s son Oliver Hudson plays the late father to the film’s two lead child characters — Teddy (Judah Lewis) and Kate (Big Little Lies‘ Darby Camp). He appears mostly in old family videos as his character’s children celebrate their first Christmas since their dad died.

And to make the movie even more special, the longtime couple’s 7-year-old grandson Bing Bellamy — Kate Hudson‘s son with Muse frontman Matt Bellamy — also appears briefly as one of the kids sending a video to Santa to ask for presents. His name and 14-year-old big brother Ryder Robinson’s are also called out later in the movie during a sweet montage where Russell’s Santa Claus quickly delivers presents.

The whole family recently came out to celebrate the movie at the Los Angeles premiere a few days before Thanksgiving. Russell, Hawn and Hudson were joined by Hudson’s wife Erinn Bartlett and their three kids — sons Wilder Brooks, 11, and Bodhi Hawn, 8, and daughter Rio, 5.

Little Bing also made an appearance with uncle Wyatt Russell and his girlfriend Meredith Hagner while mom Kate stayed home with Ryder and newborn daughter Rani Rose.

The Christmas Chronicles is now streaming on Netflix.