Every Disney Movie Based on a Ride

With another Haunted Mansion coming soon, check out the list of movies made from Disney rides — and the new ones in the pipeline

By Kate Hogan
Published on March 2, 2023 05:54 PM
01 of 13

Haunted Mansion, 2023

Haunted Mansion Remake
Disney

This July, LaKeith Stanfield, Tiffany Haddish, Jamie Lee Curtis, Owen Wilson, Rosario Dawson and Jared Leto will take viewers on what looks to be a creepy ride through one of Walt Disney World and Disneyland's most popular attractions, the Haunted Mansion.

But it's hardly the first Disney movie to be based on a ride — and in fact, it's not even the first movie to be based on the Haunted Mansion! As the eerie trailer drops, take a look back at the many Disney movies based on rides through the years, and the ones to come.

02 of 13

The Jungle Cruise, 2021

JUNGLE CRUISE
Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt in Jungle Cruise. Frank Masi/ Disney Enterprises

International Box Office Take: $220,889,446

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Emily Blunt led this action-meets-comedy film that cruised through the summer — and has since boosted the popularity of the cheeky ride found in both Orlando and Anaheim.

03 of 13

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, 2017

Jack Sparrow is a wanted man.
Jerry Bruckheimer

International Box Office Take: $795,922,298

Reviews were mixed on the most recent Pirates film, which added Javier Bardem to the cast while staying focused on Johnny Depp's Captain Jack Sparrow. A roundup of early reviews on The Hollywood Reporter called it "fun" and a "pleasant surprise," bringing, for now, an end to the epic franchise.

04 of 13

Tomorrowland, 2015

Image
Courtesy Disney

International Box Office Take: $209,035,668

Though it received mixed reviews, George Clooney's sci-fi take on a section of Disney's Magic Kingdom parks was still a hit with movie-goers.

05 of 13

Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides, 2011

Image
Everett

International Box Office Take: $1,046,721,266

In his 2011 review, Roger Ebert said the fourth Pirates film was "long, expensive and bombastic," and "too much of a muchness." Bardem's real-life wife Penélope Cruz joined the cast, alongside the returning Keith Richards and Geoffrey Rush.

06 of 13

Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End, 2007

Orlando Bloom, Johnny Depp Pirates Of The Caribbean - At World's End - 2007 Director: Gore Verbinski Walt Disney USA Scene Still Action/Adventure
Stephen Vaughan/Walt Disney/Kobal/Shutterstock

International Box Office Take: $961,691,209

"At World's End is so frantic and dissociated that it barely pretends to make sense," wrote EW. "The Pirates films, with their merry storm-tossed slapstick, their retro serial corniness, are a bit like the Indiana Jones films, only broader, sloppier, and longer. They make you feel like you're at a Disney theme restaurant with too many enthusiastic waiters."

Such takes didn't matter to movie-goers, who helped propel it to close to $1 billion at the box office.

07 of 13

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest, 2006

Image
Walt Disney/Everett

International Box Office Take: $1,066,179,747

One of two Pirates movies to cross the billion-dollar mark, this one served as an unofficial second film in a triology, as the third installment had already been announced when it premiered.

The New York Times said of the light film, "It's about fun. You're there to have fun. Fun for the family. Fun for the kids. Fun for everyone. So shut up and have fun."

08 of 13

Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl, 2003

Image
Everett

International Box Office Take: $654,264,015

The very first film based on the somewhat hokey Disney ride of the same name was a smash, and gave Depp's Captain Jack Sparrow a permanent spot in pop culture history. Keira Knightley, Orlando Bloom and Geoffrey Rush helped make the movie a success, and set the scene for sequels to come.

09 of 13

The Haunted Mansion, 2003

THE HAUNTED MANSION, Eddie Murphy, 2003
Walt Disney/Courtesy Everett Collection

International Box Office Take: $182,290,266

Eddie Murphy brought his comedic chops to this thriller, which saw his hard-working real estate agent dad get his family stuck in a haunted mansion, tasked with breaking a curse to earn freedom.

10 of 13

The Country Bears, 2002

COUNTRY BEARS, Ted Bedderhead, Fred Bedderhead, Tennessee O'Neal, Zeb Zoober, 2002
Walt Disney/courtesy Everett Collection

International Box Office Take: $18,012,097

The old-time attraction Country Bear Jamboree was tranformed into a film about the ups and downs of life in a rock band — to a 31 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes.

11 of 13

Mission to Mars, 2000

MISSION TO MARS, Jerry O'Connell, Don Cheadle, Gary Sinise, Tim Robbins, Connie Nielsen, 2000
Walt Disney/courtesy Everett Collection

International Box Office Take: $110,983,407

The cast was solid — Don Cheadle, Gary Sinise and Tim Robbins, among others — but EW's review said the film (set in 2020) was less so: "Was there intelligent life on the set of this movie? Perhaps not."

12 of 13

Tower of Terror, 1997

tower of terror movie
Kirsten Dunst and Steve Guttenberg in Tower of Terror (1997). ABC/ Everett Collection

In this trippy TV movie, Steve Guttenberg portrayed a former reporter who brings his niece, played by Kirsten Dunst, along in an attempt to solve a mystery surrounding disappearances Hollywood Tower Hotel.

Funny enough, TV Guide joked in its review: "A movie based on a Disney World ride ... what's next, Martin Scorsese's Pirates of the Caribbean?"

13 of 13

Coming Attractions

Space Mountain
Space Mountain. twitter

Disney has a host of ride-based movies in the works, with Space Mountain (pictured) and Big Thunder Mountain films announced in the past two years, in addition to a reported Taika Waititi-led Tower of Terror movie, a Jungle Cruise sequel and rumors swirling of a sixth(!) Pirates of the Caribbean.

