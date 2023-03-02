Every Disney Movie Based on a Ride

02 of 13 The Jungle Cruise, 2021 Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt in Jungle Cruise. Frank Masi/ Disney Enterprises International Box Office Take: $220,889,446 Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Emily Blunt led this action-meets-comedy film that cruised through the summer — and has since boosted the popularity of the cheeky ride found in both Orlando and Anaheim.

03 of 13 Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, 2017 Jerry Bruckheimer International Box Office Take: $795,922,298 Reviews were mixed on the most recent Pirates film, which added Javier Bardem to the cast while staying focused on Johnny Depp's Captain Jack Sparrow. A roundup of early reviews on The Hollywood Reporter called it "fun" and a "pleasant surprise," bringing, for now, an end to the epic franchise.

04 of 13 Tomorrowland, 2015 Courtesy Disney International Box Office Take: $209,035,668 Though it received mixed reviews, George Clooney's sci-fi take on a section of Disney's Magic Kingdom parks was still a hit with movie-goers.

05 of 13 Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides, 2011 Everett International Box Office Take: $1,046,721,266 In his 2011 review, Roger Ebert said the fourth Pirates film was "long, expensive and bombastic," and "too much of a muchness." Bardem's real-life wife Penélope Cruz joined the cast, alongside the returning Keith Richards and Geoffrey Rush.

06 of 13 Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End, 2007 Stephen Vaughan/Walt Disney/Kobal/Shutterstock International Box Office Take: $961,691,209 "At World's End is so frantic and dissociated that it barely pretends to make sense," wrote EW. "The Pirates films, with their merry storm-tossed slapstick, their retro serial corniness, are a bit like the Indiana Jones films, only broader, sloppier, and longer. They make you feel like you're at a Disney theme restaurant with too many enthusiastic waiters." Such takes didn't matter to movie-goers, who helped propel it to close to $1 billion at the box office.

07 of 13 Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest, 2006 Walt Disney/Everett International Box Office Take: $1,066,179,747 One of two Pirates movies to cross the billion-dollar mark, this one served as an unofficial second film in a triology, as the third installment had already been announced when it premiered. The New York Times said of the light film, "It's about fun. You're there to have fun. Fun for the family. Fun for the kids. Fun for everyone. So shut up and have fun."

08 of 13 Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl, 2003 Everett International Box Office Take: $654,264,015 The very first film based on the somewhat hokey Disney ride of the same name was a smash, and gave Depp's Captain Jack Sparrow a permanent spot in pop culture history. Keira Knightley, Orlando Bloom and Geoffrey Rush helped make the movie a success, and set the scene for sequels to come.

09 of 13 The Haunted Mansion, 2003 Walt Disney/Courtesy Everett Collection International Box Office Take: $182,290,266 Eddie Murphy brought his comedic chops to this thriller, which saw his hard-working real estate agent dad get his family stuck in a haunted mansion, tasked with breaking a curse to earn freedom.

10 of 13 The Country Bears, 2002 Walt Disney/courtesy Everett Collection International Box Office Take: $18,012,097 The old-time attraction Country Bear Jamboree was tranformed into a film about the ups and downs of life in a rock band — to a 31 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes.

11 of 13 Mission to Mars, 2000 Walt Disney/courtesy Everett Collection International Box Office Take: $110,983,407 The cast was solid — Don Cheadle, Gary Sinise and Tim Robbins, among others — but EW's review said the film (set in 2020) was less so: "Was there intelligent life on the set of this movie? Perhaps not."

12 of 13 Tower of Terror, 1997 Kirsten Dunst and Steve Guttenberg in Tower of Terror (1997). ABC/ Everett Collection In this trippy TV movie, Steve Guttenberg portrayed a former reporter who brings his niece, played by Kirsten Dunst, along in an attempt to solve a mystery surrounding disappearances Hollywood Tower Hotel. Funny enough, TV Guide joked in its review: "A movie based on a Disney World ride ... what's next, Martin Scorsese's Pirates of the Caribbean?"