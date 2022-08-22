MoviePass Is Returning Next Month with New Subscription Plans — and Invite-Only Access

The invite-only MoviePass beta version will offer subscriptions on Labor Day to some customers who join the first-come, first-served waitlist this Thursday

By
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau

Jen Juneau is a digital news writer for PEOPLE. A '90s teen and horror film connoisseur, she started at the brand in 2016, after a decade of working as a technical writer and then moonlighting as a journalist beginning in 2013. Originally from New Orleans, Jen grew up both in NOLA and Florida and eventually attended the University of Central Florida in Orlando (still her home base!), where she earned a bachelor's in English/technical communication, with a minor in magazine journalism.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 22, 2022 02:04 PM
MoviePass
MoviePass. Photo: Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty

Three years after shutting down, MoviePass is making a comeback — with a twist.

The theater-going subscription service is set to reactivate in beta form on Labor Day, according to Business Insider, after it shuttered in 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic rocked the movie-theater industry.

MoviePass shared the news of its impending relaunch on Twitter Monday, revealing on their website, "The new MoviePass Beta App will be accessible by invite only."

"When the timer reaches :00 the waitlist will be open for five days," they add. "All who join the waitlist will receive priority access to the service and 10 friend invites."

Of the waitlist, which opens Thursday at 9 a.m. ET, they say, "Space is limited. Once the waitlist is closed the only way to join will be through an invite from a friend."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Upon relaunch on Labor Day, MoviePass will offer three pricing tiers to customers from the first round of the waitlist that equate to $10, $20 or $30 per month, Business Insider reported.

According to the outlet, subscription holders will be offered a certain number of credits they can use toward seeing movies at the theater, dependent on tier.

An unlimited option will not be available with MoviePass' beta return, the outlet added.

movie theater
Movie theater. getty

Founded in 2011, MoviePass previously became a smash hit for offering customers one free film a day for a flat fee of $9.95 a month, before its 2019 collapse.

In November 2021, MoviePass cofounder Stacy Spikes was approved ownership of the company by a New York bankruptcy court judge, Business Insider reported at the time.

In a statement to the outlet, Spikes confirmed the news: "We are thrilled to have it back and are exploring the possibility of relaunching soon."

He continued, "Our pursuit to reclaim the brand was encouraged by the continued interest from the moviegoing community. We believe, if done properly, theatrical subscription can play an instrumental role in lifting moviegoing attendance to new heights."

Related Articles
movie theater
MoviePass Subscription Program May Be Returning: 'Exploring the Possibility of Relaunching Soon'
Cocktail Glasses, Whiskey on the Rocks and Decanter
Whiskey Subscriptions for Tasting at Home
9723065a
AMC Rolls Out $20 Monthly Subscription to Rival MoviePass
Coachella
Coachella 2022 Is Here! Everything to Know from the Most-Anticipated Performers to the Hottest Parties
coffee subscriptions
12 Coffee Subscriptions That Should Be on Your Radar This Season
Amazon Prime Day Deals Tout
Amazon Prime Day 2022 Has Millions of Deals This Year — Here Are the Best 240
asd
Celebrities Who've Died in 2022
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker chose to wear Dolce&Gabbana for their wedding in Portofino, Italy
All the Celebrity Weddings of 2022
chasing paper wallpaper collection
Launches We Love! Chasing Paper's Enneagram-Inspired Wallpaper, Plus More New Home Products
AAPI Brands To Support
AAPI Month: Asian-Owned Brands to Support Now and Always
NBA player Steph Curry (R) and Ayesha Curry attend The 2017 ESPYS at Microsoft Theater on July 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California
Stephen and Ayesha Curry's Relationship Timeline
Cyclist Lance Armstrong and Anna Hansen attend the Bloomberg & Vanity Fair cocktail reception following the 2011 White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the residence of the French Ambassador on April 30, 2011 in Washington, DC.
Celebrities Who Had Secret Weddings
100-reasons-tout
100 Reasons to Love America in 2022
geoff paschel
Reality Stars Who've Faced Jail Time
Erika Jayne, Tom Girardi
Erika and Tom Girardi: Everything We Know About the Legal Controversies Facing the Former Couple
Peyton List for Pley Beauty
Celebrity Beauty Launches to Upgrade Your Vanity to the A-List