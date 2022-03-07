Moviegoer Reportedly Released a Live Bat in a Texas Movie Theater During The Batman Showing

The Moviehouse & Eatery by Cinépolis said it is believed that "a guest tried to pull a prank" by releasing the live mammal within the Austin, Texas, theater

Holy smokes, Batman!

Moviegoers attending a showing of the latest Caped Crusader film, The Batman, were left shocked when an actual bat was spotted flying around a theater in Austin, Texas.

During a 7 p.m. local time viewing of the new superhero movie on Friday evening, the film had to be paused at the Austin Moviehouse & Eatery by Cinépolis after the creature was seen, KXAN reported.

The Moviehouse & Eatery by Cinépolis told CBS Austin they believe that "a guest tried to pull a prank" by releasing the live mammal, and animal control was "immediately contacted."

Despite numerous attempts to remove the bat from the theater, workers were unsuccessful, and the theater offered to issue refunds for attendees, though KXAN reported many guests decided to stay.

Going forward, General Manager Heidi Deno told KXAN that security measures will be enhanced to make sure something similar doesn't happen again. "We will be adding additional security and checking all bags upon guest entry," Deno said.

A representative for Cinépolis did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

the Batman Credit: Jonathan Olley/Warner Bros.

During the weekend, The Batman triumphed over its competition in the United States box office.

The recently-released film, which stars Robert Pattinson as Batman, earned $128.5 million in its domestic box office debut from 4,417 theaters across the country, according to Variety.

The feat marks the second-best opening for a film amid the COVID-19 pandemic, following Spider-Man: No Way Home, which debuted at the end of 2021 and earned $260 million in its opening weekend.

The Batman's impressive earnings also mark the biggest film opening for director Matt Reeves, per The Hollywood Reporter. It's now the second film since December 2019 to earn more than $100 million at the box office during its first weekend.

Alongside Pattinson, 35, in the titular role, The Batman also stars Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle/Catwoman, Peter Sarsgaard as District Attorney Gil Colson, Paul Dano as The Riddler, Colin Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot/Penguin, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, and Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon.