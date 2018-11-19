Moulin Rouge! The Musical Is Headed to Broadway with a New Opening Date

The Moulin Rouge! is opening its doors on Broadway next summer!

Fans of Baz Luhrmann’s 2001 film will be able to relive the magic with Moulin Rouge! The Musical during its opening night on July 25, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The musical will open at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre, which producer Carmen Pavlovic called “the perfect theater for this production with its lavish architecture and rich history of landmark Broadway shows,” Deadline reported.

The production will feature many of the film’s hit songs. The show originally premiered in Boston and many of the actors from that production will reprise their roles on Broadway, including Aaron Tveit as Christian, Karen Olivo as Satine and Danny Burstein as Harold Zidler, according to EW.

The plot centers on a young English writer, Christian, who falls in love with the star performer at the Moulin Rouge, cabaret actress and courtesan Satine. Their love is ill-fated as the psychopathic Duke of Monroth will do anything to come between them.

[ent-hotlink id="18534" href="https://people.com/tag/nicole-kidman/" title="Nicole Kidman"] and Ewan McGregor in Moulin Rouge! Everett

RELATED: Nicole Kidman Explains Why She Doesn’t Consider Herself ‘a Celebrity’ or ‘Movie Star’

The film was nominated for eight Oscars including Best Picture and Best Actress for Nicole Kidman. It won two awards, one for Best Art Direction and the other for Best Costume Design.

A special ticket pre-sale for fans begins Nov. 21 on the musical’s website and the show will launch on Broadway next July. It’s so exciting, but will it run for 50 years?