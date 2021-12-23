Motion Picture Academy Postpones Governors Awards amid COVID Surge: 'Best and Safest Decision'

A rescheduled date for the 12th Governors Awards, originally set for Jan. 15, has not yet been announced

The 12th Governors Awards have been postponed due to a new surge in coronavirus cases.

On Wednesday, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced that the annual awards ceremony will no longer take place in person on Jan. 15.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"We have made the difficult decision to change our plans in hosting the Governors Awards in person on January 15," the Academy said in a statement, per Deadline. "Given the uncertainties around the variants, and the impact this could have on our community, we feel this is the best and safest decision for our honorees and guests. Rescheduled plans will come at a later date as we continue to prioritize the health and wellbeing of all those involved."

A new date for the awards has not yet been announced.

Samuel L. Jackson; Danny Glover Credit: Marcus Ingram/Getty Images; Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The Governors Awards were set to celebrate Samuel L. Jackson, Elaine May and Liv Ullmann with honorary Oscars, and laud Danny Glover with the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award.

Elaine May; Liv Ullmann Credit: Charley Gallay/Getty Images; FREDRIK HAGEN/AFP via Getty Images

The Honorary Award, which the actors are receiving, is awarded to celebrate extraordinary distinction in lifetime achievement, exceptional contributions to motion picture arts and sciences, or for outstanding service to the Academy. The Humanitarian Award (also an Oscar statuette) honors individuals whose humanitarian work has credited the larger industry.

The Governors Awards is just the latest event to be impacted by COVID.

The 2022 Critics Choice Awards, which was set to take place Jan. 9, was also postponed Wednesday due to COVID and the growing presence of the Omicron variant.

The CDC recently expanded its vaccine booster recommendations for those in the U.S. following the arrival of the Omicron variant in North America.

The spread of the variant "further emphasizes the importance of vaccination, boosters, and prevention efforts needed to protect against COVID-19," the CDC said on a booster shot info page. "Early data from South Africa suggest increased transmissibility of the Omicron variant, and scientists in the United States and around the world are urgently examining vaccine effectiveness related to this variant."