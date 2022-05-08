"The comedies are cute, funny. Legally Blonde was funny," Reese Witherspoon's mom Betty said in a funny Mother's Day video

Reese Witherspoon's Mom Struggles to Name Her Favorite Reese Movie in Funny Mother's Day Video

Reese Witherspoon can't even escape the critics on Mother's Day.

The Academy Award winner, 46, celebrated the holiday on Sunday in a funny video with her mother Betty, whom she quizzed about her decades-spanning acting career, including her Apple TV+ series The Morning Show.

"Happy Mother's Day to all the unconditionally supportive Moms out there! Thinking of those who are missing theirs today," Witherspoon captioned the post.

In the clip, Betty notes that she "like(s) Jennifer Aniston" and Reese on The Morning Show, but "there's a lot of conflict on that show."

When Reese asks what'ss her mom's favorite role of hers, Betty hesitates for a second as the sound of crickets chirping plays and the Big Little Lies actress makes an offended face at the camera.

"I liked Walk the Line and I liked Wild," Betty then says, breaking her silence. "The comedies are cute, funny. Legally Blonde was funny."

The Sweet Home Alabama star then asks if she should do more comedies, to which her mom responds: "I think you're great at comedy also." When asked where she got her sense of humor from, Betty answers, "Your uncle."

"Really? I thought I got it from you," Reese says, assuring her mom that she's very funny. "Yeah, it's probably me. It might be me," Betty responds.

For Mother's Day, Reese also received some love from her kids, sharing a photo of a sweet handwritten card from 9½-year-old son Tennessee James, whom she shares with husband Jim Toth, 51. "Happy Mother's Day! You are the best mom ever," he wrote.

Her son Deacon Reese shared a black-and-white throwback photo of himself and sister Ava Elizabeth as kids, posing on a ladder with their mom. "Happy mom day. I couldn't be more lucky. Thank you for everything," Deacon, 18, wrote, adding that "this pic goes hard."