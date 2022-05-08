Halle Berry Pays Tribute to Her 5th Grade Teacher and 'Other Mothers' on Mother's Day

"I love you, Yvonne Sims with all my heart!" Halle Berry wrote of her 5th grade teacher as she celebrated "other mothers" in a sweet Mother's Day tribute

Halle Berry is honoring the "other mothers" this Mother's Day.

The Academy Award winner, 55, paid tribute Sunday to her 5th grade teacher Yvonne Sims, whom she explained has been like a second mother to her, sharing photos of the two of them along with a sweet note on Instagram.

"On Mother's Day, not only do I reflect on what it truly means to be a mother — and the importance of a mother's love — I also reflect on what it means to receive love from a mother and sometimes that love comes from 'another mother,'" she wrote in the caption.

"Yvonne Sims has been my 'Other Mother' since she was my 5th grade teacher. Without her guidance, wisdom, patience and most importantly, her UNCONDITIONAL love for me in all the stages of my life, I'm not so sure I'd still be here," Berry added. "I love you, Yvonne Sims with all my heart! Today, as we celebrate mothers, let's also celebrate our 'OTHER MOTHERS!' Happy Mother's Day!"

She also shared a photo of her hand covered in gold jewelry, adorned with her kids' names. "Mother's Day BLING," Berry wrote on her Instagram Story.

Berry — who is mother to daughter Nahla Ariela, 14, and 8½-year-old son Maceo Robert — previously spoke to PEOPLE about the difficulties of being away from her children while working.

"I do find it's sometimes hard to leave them and go away and do my job," she said in February. "And there's this thing called mom guilt. I'm not so sure men feel it as quite deeply as we feel it as women, but I fight against that because I want my children to grow and know that they can be parents and they can have careers that they love at the same time."

"I'm a single mom and I'm a working mother — the breadwinner in my family — and so working is very much what I have to do, but it's also what I love to do. So when I have to go away to work, I make a point of letting my children know, 'Yes, I'm going because I have to afford our life, but I also love what I'm doing,'" Berry added.