Ryan Reynolds Jokes About 'Airport Bathroom Sex' with Blake Lively in Mother's Day Message

Ryan Reynolds is known to playfully troll his wife Blake Lively on social media, and vice versa.

On Sunday, the Free Guy actor, 44, began his Mother's Day to Lively with a genuine moment to celebrate the mother of his three daughters. "It can't be said enough… you're the heart and soul of every moment this family shares," he began in the caption.

"I'm grateful for the light and for the kindness you smuggle into each and every second of our lives," Reynolds continued. "I see you in the eyes of our children… Every laugh. Every blink and every thoughtful moment of vulnerability. The tender grit it takes to be a mother in 2021 is an act of pure strength and heroism."

Reynolds then added some jokes about their relationship. "Never could I have predicted anonymous airport bathroom sex would lead to this," he wrote. "Or how you'd hire Dog The Bounty Hunter to find me. Either way, I'm lucky to reflect a little of the sunlight you shine on all of us. Happy Mother's Day, my love."

Reynolds and Lively, 33, met on the set of the 2011 DC superhero movie Green Lantern, and they wed in September 2012. The couple shares daughters James, 6, Inez, 4, and Betty, 1.

Ryan Reynolds Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively with daughters James (L) and Inez | Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

The pair frequently trolls each other on social media, most recently after attending a New York Yankees game. "I love meeting fans," Lively wrote with a selfie of the two of them in front of the field, which she posted to her Instagram Story.

