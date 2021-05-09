Chris Hemsworth Praises 'Bar Raising' Wife Elsa Pataky on Mother's Day: 'We Salute You'

Thor: Love and Thunder actor Chris Hemsworth shared a throwback of wife Elsa Pataky holding their three kids for a sweet Mother's Day tribute

Chris Hemsworth is giving credit to his wife Elsa Pataky.

On Sunday, the Thor: Love and Thunder star, 37, shared a throwback photo of the actress, 44, holding their three kids, along with a black-and-white selfie with his own mom Leonie, for a sweet Mother's Day tribute to the women in his life.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Happy Mother's Day to all the brilliant, hardworking, kid carrying, bar raising, husband-putting-up-with-ing woman out there!!" Hemsworth wrote in the caption. "We salute you."

Hemsworth and Pataky, who wed in December 2010, share daughter India Rose, 8, and 7-year-old twin sons Sasha and Tristan. They reside in his native Byron Bay, Australia.

Chris Hemsworth, Elsa Pataky Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth | Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Hemsworth recently gave a glimpse at their life Down Under, joking that he "finally found a way to exhaust my kids." He posted a video of daughter India jumping off the back of his ATV and running into a field to herd some sheep, including the hashtag, "#classicsheepdog."

In February, the proud parent also shared a sweet writing assignment by son Tristan, which was dedicated to his famous dad. "My special friend is dad, together we go in the pool, together they make me feel happy," Tristan wrote.

The Extraction actor celebrated his 10th wedding anniversary with his Spanish model/actress wife back in December. "10 years together!" Hemsworth wrote on Instagram. "Looking forward to the advancements of modern medicine and science and enjoying a couple hundred more!"