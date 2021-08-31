Tasha Stone, the mother of Sharon Stone's nephew River, shared a heartbreaking post about the loss of her son on Facebook

Mother of Sharon Stone's Nephew Says Her 'Heart Is Shattered in a Million Pieces' After His Death

The mother of Sharon Stone's nephew and godson is opening up about the devastating loss of her 11-month-old son.

On Monday, Tasha Stone, the mother of River, shared a heartbreaking post on Facebook in which she announced her son's death. (River is the son of Stone's younger brother, Patrick Stone, and his wife Tasha.)

"God needed River in Heaven," Tasha wrote in the caption of a video of her son playing, smiling and laughing on a bed while Eric Clapton's "Tears in Heaven" played in the background. "I can't say more than I needed him here on Earth because my heart is shattered into a million pieces."

"My days will never be the same and I have no idea how I am supposed to live my life without the sweetest boy in the universe. I am crushed," Tasha continued. "River William Stone you were loved beyond measure. Leaving your hospital room today was the hardest thing I've ever had to do. I will ALWAYS love you my sweet baby boy ."

Last Friday, Sharon, 63, shared the news of her nephew's health battle in an Instagram post asking for prayers.

"My nephew and godson River Stone was found in his crib w total organ failure today," she explained in the caption of a photo of River intubated at the hospital. "Please pray for him. We need a miracle🤍💥🙏."

On Monday, the Basic Instinct actress revealed River had died by sharing the same video as Tasha.

"River William Stone Sept. 8, 2020 - Aug. 30, 2021," she wrote in the caption.

In the comment section of Stone's remembrance, several of her celebrity friends expressed their condolences.

"Ugh. I'm sitting here in tears. I'm so sorry, Sharon. What a beautiful boy. Sending all my love to you and your family. ❤️😢," wrote Will & Grace star Sean Hayes. Hayes' former costar Leslie Jordan shared, "This breaks my heart. I'm in pieces right now."

Selma Blair wrote, "I am so sorry. My lord."

"😢😢😢I'm so sorry lord," Andie Macdowell commented.

Stone is mom to three sons: Quinn, 15, Laird, 16, and Roan, 21. Stone said in 2017 of becoming a mom through adoption, "Motherhood didn't come easily, but it came lovingly to me by angels. We're a happy and lucky family. That is the credo we stand for."