The Most Memorable Teachers in Pop Culture

Cue the "Feeny Call!"

Though most kids might dread having a teacher for a neighbor, Mr. Feeny, played by William Daniels, was the exception to the rule. The beloved teacher managed to become a mentor, friend, and trusted advice-giver to Cory Matthews.

Just try not to tear up thinking about the Boy Meets World finale, in which Mr. Feeny tells his students, "I love you all. Class dismissed."