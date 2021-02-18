Mortal Kombat will open in theaters and HBO Max on April 16

The Bloody, Mystical World of Mortal Kombat Shines in First Trailer for Upcoming Movie

The world of Mortal Kombat will soon hit the big screen — and it's going to be bloody.

The first trailer for Mortal Kombat dropped on Thursday, giving fans a first look at how the popular video game will make the jump to live-action. The preview is so gory that it's only available to stream on YouTube. Click here to watch.

The trailer starts by introducing a superhuman fugitive with a similar dragon mark to Cole Young, a washed-up MMA fighter who knows nothing about his ancestral ties to the championship that only accepts the best fighters.

"Throughout history, different cultures all over the world reference a great tournament of champions. That dragon marking, I think it's an invitation to fight for something known as Mortal Kombat," Sandra Blade (Jessica McNamee) tells him after Major Jackson "Jax" Briggs (Supergirl's Mehcad Brooks) tells Cole to find her for answers.

Then begins a series of action-packed sequences offering a glimpse at the thrilling adventure to come — and lots and lots of blood.

"Blood represents family," director told Entertainment Weekly. "Blood represents a connection. Blood represents who we are. Without getting too overcomplicated, what we did is use blood executionally."

Fans of the game will be happy to see several details make it into the live-action film, including the use of the kunai blade, used by fan-favorite game character Hanzo Hasashi/Scorpion.

"We did a bit of research and the kunai is actually an ancient Japanese gardening tool," the director explained to EW. "So, one of the earliest shots in the movie is the kunai blade being used as a gardening tool by Hanzo's wife."