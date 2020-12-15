Mortal Kombat Film to Debut in Theaters and on HBO Max in April 2021: 'Sorry It Took So Long'

On Monday, Mortal Kombat film producer Todd Garner posted on social media and confirmed that the upcoming film — based on the popular video games series of the same name — will be released theatrically and on HBO Max on April 16.

Promising a trailer for the feature next month, Garner wrote, "Sorry it took so long to get this out," alongside a first look at the film through its new poster, which features a new take on the video game's dragon logo.

The film is set to star Ludi Lin, Jessica McNamee, Josh Lawson, Joe Taslim, Mehcad Brooks and Lewis Tan, and is directed by Simon McQuoid in his feature directorial debut.

According to The Wrap, the movie was originally meant to be released on Jan. 15 before it — alongside a slew of other Warner Bros. films — shifted its release. The movie will serve as a reboot to the 1995 and 1997 Mortal Kombat films and will be the third installment overall.

Earlier this month, Warner Bros. announced that because of the ongoing COVID pandemic and the shutdown of cinemas across the nation, it would release its 2021 selection of films simultaneously in theaters and on HBO Max. Mortal Kombat is scheduled to be one of the many films that Warner Bros. will be streaming on the same day the film hits theaters.

The movie will be available to view on the streaming service for 30 days before it is only shown exclusively in theaters ahead of its release on home media.

The move has not come without some backlash, however, as some filmmakers have criticized the decision.

The Dark Knight director Christopher Nolan recently told PEOPLE that the shift in gears for the major movie studio has "upset a lot of people."