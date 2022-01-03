Mortal Kombat Had Highest Streaming Debut of HBO Max's Big-Screen Simultaneous Releases: Report

Mortal Kombat, which debuted in April, ended up having the strongest streaming debut on HBO Max of the day-and-date releases, followed by Godzilla vs. Kong, The Suicide Squad, The Matrix Resurrections, Space Jam: A New Legacy then Dune

Mortal Kombat proved to be a hit for HBO Max.

In 2021, the streaming service released a slate of major Warner Bros. movies to subscribers the same day they hit movie theaters. According to stats from Samba TV, a third-party tracker of online viewership, as reported by Business Insider, Mortal Kombat had the most viewers upon its opening weekend of any of the day-and-date releases.

Mortal Kombat, which rolled out April 23, was viewed by 3.8 million households, per the stats, followed by March's Godzilla vs. Kong with 3.6 million and August's The Suicide Squad with 2.8 million. Last month's The Matrix Resurrections reportedly came next with 2.8 million followed by July's Space Jam: A New Legacy with 2.1 million then October's Dune with 1.9 million.

At the domestic box office, however, there was a different ranking. The at-home availability likely undercut most of the films' theater potential as none of the releases made it into 2021's top 10 at the domestic box office, according to Box Office Mojo. Godzilla vs. Kong did the most business, at No. 12, with an estimated $99,244,744, followed closely by Dune's $93,214,044.

Other day-and-date releases on the streaming service included: The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It; The Little Things; Tom and Jerry; Those Who Wish Me Dead; The Many Saints of Newark; Malignant; King Richard; Cry Macho; In the Heights; and Judas and the Black Messiah.

In a May interview with IGN, Brad Wilson, WarnerMedia's executive vice president of growth and revenue, reacted to Mortal Kombat exceeding expectations.