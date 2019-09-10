Morgan Spurlock is opening up about his #MeToo moment—and how he’s changed his life by going sober and trying to make amends to anyone he’d ever hurt.

The Super Size Me 2: Holy Chicken! director and star, 48, spoke to Jennifer Hutt on her SiriusXM radio show Just Jenny Monday where he said, “The past two years has been really revelatory,” after he admitted to sexual misconduct in a Twitter post on December 2017.

“It’s been a lot of me looking at the choices I’ve made over my life and it’s been a lot of bad and poor behavioral choices,” Spurlock said. “It was really important for me to own up to that and admit that I could do better and I could be a better person.”

Spurlock, who rose to fame with his 2004 documentary Super Size Me, added that he’d also been sober for more than 600 days.

Image zoom Morgan Spurlock Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage

“[It] has been amazing, and I feel better than I ever have,” he said. “I’m just continuing to focus on my family and friends, and making amends to everyone I need to,” he said.

Being sober has helped him see things clearly, he added.

“I think my behavior automatically has shifted… I just reached a moment where I realized I had to change my life, I realized things had to be different and everything just kind of came to a head in that moment,” Spurlock said. “And good and bad all around it, at the end of the day it was exactly what needed to happen for me.”

RELATED: Super Size Me 2‘s Morgan Spurlock Goes ‘Behind the Register’ to Expose the Fast Food Industry from the Inside

In 2017, Spurlock admitted in a Twitter post that he’d been accused of sexual harassment by a former office assistant in 2009, and had paid a sum to settle it.

Super Size Me 2 hits theaters Sept. 13.