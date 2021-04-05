"I'm not a doctor, but I trust science," Morgan Freeman says in a PSA urging Americans to get the COVID-19 vaccine

Morgan Freeman Stars in COVID Vaccine PSA: 'If You Trust Me, You'll Get the Vaccine'

Morgan Freeman is sending an important message to his fans.

The beloved 83-year-old actor stars in a new PSA for The Creative Coalition and the National Blue Ribbon Task Force encouraging people to get the COVID-19 vaccine. The spot, titled "Be There. This Is Your Shot," urges Americans to "take care of one another."

"I'm not a doctor, but I trust science. And I'm told that, for some reason, people trust me," Freeman says in the new PSA. "So here I am to say I trust science and I got the vaccine. If you trust me, you'll get the vaccine. In math, it's called the distributive property. In people, it's called taking care of one another. Get the vaccine. Help make our world a safe place for us to enjoy ourselves again. Please."

Freeman is just the latest celebrity to encourage people to get the vaccine. Stars have been posting pictures of themselves getting their doses on social media, using it to encourage others to do the same.

The Creative Coalition CEO Robin Bronk thinks celebrities can help people feel more comfortable about the act.

"The arts have extraordinary power to change hearts and minds," Bronk said in a statement "By helping people to get the facts about the safety and efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines, we hope this PSA will empower more Americans to roll up their sleeves and get vaccinated. Together, we can achieve a vaccinated nation and stamp out serious COVID illness once and for all."

"The Creative Coalition was founded to utilize the power of the arts, of letters, and of entertainment in partnership with influential leaders so that we can help provide for social welfare and serve the public good. The Blue Ribbon Task Force -- this braintrust spearheaded by The Creative Coalition and Yale -- is designed to provide programming, leadership, guidance, and assets to mitigate COVID vaccine hesitancy and, in turn, eradicate this virus that has paralyzed our nation and the world," added The Creative Coalition President, actor Tim Daly.