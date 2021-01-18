Morgan Freeman Narrates Martin Luther King Jr.'s Words to Commemorate the Late Activist's Holiday

"In these trying times we must remember and uplift the good while rising above violence," the actor said

Throughout the day on Monday, the 83-year-old actor will be commemorating the late civil rights icon by sharing a series of 12 videos that he produced that honor King and his legacy.

Shared to social media — starting at 8 a.m. and continuing throughout the top of each hour — Freeman uses his iconic and highly recognizable voice to read King's words in an effort to continue spreading his messages of hope and resiliance all these years later.

In the series of videos, which are shared on both his Twitter and Instagram pages, Freeman's voice is juxtaposed against footage of historic moments in the civil rights movement of the 1960s, including the march over Edmund Pettis Bridge in Selma, Alabama, as well as various monuments in Washington D.C., such as the Lincoln Memorial.

"Across the globe, we have seen many acts of selflessness," Freeman said in a statement, according to Deadline. "Neighbors, friends and even strangers working together to heal our world."

"In these trying times we must remember and uplift the good while rising above violence," he continued. "Today is not an ordinary day, today is about a man who had a dream and had the voice to speak the truth to an entire country."

"Even though there was opposition and it was incredibly unpopular, it shook an entire nation and paved the way for equality and justice," Freeman added. "He paid for that dream and it cost him his life."

"So we must never forget about him. Today, we must remember to keep the dream alive," the Oscar-winning star concluded. "So be kind, show love to one another, help pave the way for equality and justice and have faith that our great country can recover from anything. Because through this we remember Dr. Martin Luther King Jr."

"I encourage you to study my father more comprehensively and to attend @TheKingCenter's virtual sessions on his nonviolent philosophy and his work to eradicate racism, war and poverty," wrote Bernice, 57. "A powerful book to start with is his last one, Where Do We Go From Here ... "

Earlier Monday morning, Bernice tweeted, "Please don't act like everyone loved my father. He was assassinated. A 1967 poll reflected that he was one of the most hated men in America. Most hated."