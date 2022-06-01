Morgan Freeman's Life in Photos

In 1959, Freeman welcomed his firstborn son Alfonso with former partner Loletha Adkins. His second son, Saifoulaye, was born in 1960, though his mother is unknown.

Freeman wed Jeanette Adair Bradshaw in 1967 and the pair welcomed daughter Morgana together. Freeman also adopted Jeannette's eldest daughter, Deena, whom she welcomed during a previous relationship. Jeanette and Freeman divorced in 1979.

In 1984, Freeman married Myrna Colley-Lee, but they divorced in 2010.

In 2014, he told the Telegraph that he felt that he might have been too focused on acting to be a hands-on dad, but he's refocused on family life: "Now I am in my dotage, I am a great grandfather. I have 14 grandchildren."