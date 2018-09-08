Morgan Freeman Walks First Red Carpet Since Sexual Harassment Allegations Were Made Public

Morgan Freeman walked his first red carpet in France on Friday since being accused of sexual harassment in May.

The actor, 81, appeared at the Deauville American Film Festival in France wearing an all-black suit, gray and white pinstriped tie and black sunglasses.

Freeman was honored at the festival for his lifetime achievement as an actor in which he made an emotional, yet short, speech, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“For reasons that are deeper than usual this year, I am grateful to receive this award,” he said.

Earlier this month, NatGeo announced Freeman would be returning to his docuseries The Story of God after the show was put on hold as the allegations were investigated.

Morgan Freeman Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

In May, the former Bruce Almighty actor spoke out and strongly denied the allegations after eight individuals came forward in a CNN story saying he had engaged in sexual misconduct and “inappropriate behavior.”

RELATED: Morgan Freeman Accused of Inappropriate Behavior, Harassment by 8 Women in CNN Investigation

“I am devastated that 80 years of my life is at risk of being undermined, in the blink of an eye, by Thursday’s media reports,” he said in a statement. “All victims of assault and harassment deserve to be heard. And we need to listen to them. But it is not right to equate horrific incidents of sexual assault with misplaced compliments or humor.”

Freeman added, “I admit that I am someone who feels a need to try to make women — and men — feel appreciated and at ease around me. As a part of that, I would often try to joke with and compliment women, in what I thought was a light-hearted and humorous way.”

“Clearly, I was not always coming across the way I intended,” he concluded. “And that is why I apologized Thursday and will continue to apologize to anyone I might have upset, however unintentionally.”