Moonshot's Cole Sprouse Says 'I Really Admire' Big Daddy Costar Adam Sandler's Career

"He's got a really, really wonderful balance between art and commerce that I think is the currency of a real working actor," Sprouse tells PEOPLE of the former Saturday Night Live cast member

This summer, Cole Sprouse and his twin brother Dylan will usher in another decade of the suite life when they turn 30.

"In the last year, I've kind of refocused my personal life in a way that has made me feel very excited about turning 30," the The Suite Life of Zack & Cody star, 29, tells PEOPLE. "But my brother and I, we've been raised around adults our whole lives, so 30 in this instance really does feel like just another number. I think my brother and I got a really fun little party plan too, which is going to be exciting."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Sprouse notes that the TV series he stars in, Riverdale, "is figuring out the finality" of how it will wrap around the time he turns 30, "so it's a nice way to usher in another decade."

In the meantime, he heads to space with Lana Condor in HBO Max's sci-fi romance Moonshot. Sprouse's character Walt always dreamed about traveling to space, so he joins Sophie (Condor) on a ride to Mars where she plans to reunite with her long-term boyfriend.

MOONSHOT Credit: Warner Bros.

"It was about 12 hours every day of us trying not to break during scenes," Sprouse says of filming with Condor, 24, and their costars Zach Braff, Lukas Gage and Michelle Buteau. "We were just laughing for 12 hours a day. It was a really, really enjoyable experience."

The Disney Channel vet admits that his childhood desire to be an astronaut waned as he grew up.

"In the most American, cliche way as possible, when I was a kid, I really wanted to be an astronaut," Sprouse says. "As I aged though, the thought of being helpless and out of control inside a zero-gravity space shuttle truly terrifies the hell out of me. Kudos to all the astronauts who have decided to completely relinquish themselves of control."

RELATED VIDEO: Cole Sprouse Returns to Friends Couch for Show's 25th Anniversary: 'The One Where Ben Grew Up'

Sprouse shares that he likes doing romance movies, including 2019's Five Feet Apart, because he finds "it eases my personal audience into narratives in film slowly but surely."

"It's a really effective means of carving out space within the film world while not isolating your audience or pulling a full 180 away from the things that people have come to love about your career," he continues.

Sprouse adds that he hopes to dive deeper into the film world "post-Riverdale" and compliments his Big Daddy costar Adam Sandler's ability to find that balance between large-scale projects and smaller films.

"Perhaps I'm a bit biased because I've known him for ages, but I do admire his career. He's got a really, really wonderful balance between art and commerce that I think is the currency of a real working actor," Sprouse says. "He's walking that line beautifully and he's raising up all of his friends at the same time, which I think is incredible."

Adam Sandler Big Daddy Credit: Siemoneit/Sygma/Getty

The Friends alum saw Sandler, 55, at the 2019 premiere of Uncut Gems "and we talked at the after-party for like an hour," Sprouse says. "It was really special."

Despite looking ahead to a wide-ranging career, Sprouse feels content with where he stands now.

"I feel like this sounds exactly like what someone would say at 30," he says, "but I feel like I've finally got everything together in a way."

Moonshot begins streaming on HBO Max Thursday.