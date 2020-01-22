Monty Python's John Cleese, Michael Palin React to Terry Jones' Death: 'Two Down, Four to Go'

Hollywood is saying farewell to one of its funniest comedians.

Terry Jones — one of the original members in the renowned British comedy troupe Monty Python — died Wednesday at 77 after battling a rare form of dementia.

In a statement to the BBC, the BAFTA Cymru Lifetime Achievement Award-winning actor, director and author’s family revealed they were “deeply saddened” over the news of his passing “on the evening of 21 January 2020 at the age of 77 with his wife Anna Soderstrom by his side after a long, extremely brave but always good humoured battle with a rare form of dementia, FTD.”

Tributes quickly began pouring in for the star, including from his Monty Python cast-member John Cleese. Formed in 1969, the slapstick set also included Graham Chapman, John Cleese, Terry Gilliam, Eric Idle and Michael Palin.

RELATED: Monty Python’s Terry Jones Dies at 77 After ‘Extremely Brave’ Battle with Dementia

Cleese, 80, mourned Jones, writing on Twitter, “It feels strange that a man of so many talents and such endless enthusiasm, should have faded so gently away … “

“Of his many achievements, for me the greatest gift he gave us all was his direction of ‘Life of Brian’. Perfection,” Cleese continued, writing of the group’s members, “Two down, four to go.”

Image zoom Monty Python founding members Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

The other Monty Python founding member Cleese is referring to is Chapman, who died in 1989 at age 48 after a battle with throat and spinal cancer.

Palin, another founding member, also shared a tweet in his honor with a picture of the two of them.

“You will be very missed old friend. I feel very fortunate to have shared so much of my life with Terry,” Palin, 76, wrote.

You will be very missed old friend. I feel very fortunate to have shared so much of my life with Terry. pic.twitter.com/4oNANoIeB2 — Michael Palin (@NotMichaelPalin) January 22, 2020

Farewell, Terry Jones. The great foot has come down to stamp on you. My god what pleasure you gave, what untrammelled joy and delight. What a wonderful talent, heart and mind — Stephen Fry (@stephenfry) January 22, 2020

36 years ago I met Terry Jones. I was meant to interview him. I asked for tea, so he opened a bottle of Chablis & got me drunk. He was funny, brilliant and honest. He was irrepressible and is seen here repressing the very young me. Rest in Peace, Terry. You were an inspiration. pic.twitter.com/fNBJZwOFcX — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) January 22, 2020

A very fond farewell to Terry Jones: Not only 1/6 of the Pythons, Mr Creosote, Arthur Two Sheds Jackson, Dino Vercotti, Mandy Cohen, Prince Herbert, Cardinal Biggles & the Nude Organist, but also esteemed director of all time comedy classic; 'Life Of Brian'. He will be missed. pic.twitter.com/PeBDlvGfsD — edgarwright (@edgarwright) January 22, 2020

“A very fond farewell to Terry Jones: Not only 1/6 of the Pythons, Mr Creosote, Arthur Two Sheds Jackson, Dino Vercotti, Mandy Cohen, Prince Herbert, Cardinal Biggles & the Nude Organist, but also esteemed director of all time comedy classic; ‘Life Of Brian’. He will be missed,” director Edgar Wright (Baby Driver) also wrote on Twitter.