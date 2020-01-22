Monty Python's Terry Jones Dies at 77 After 'Extremely Brave' Battle with Dementia

Terry Jones in 2015 Mireya Acierto/FilmMagic

Terry Jones — one of the original members in the renowned British comedy troupe Monty Python — has died.

In a statement to the BBC, the prolific actor and author’s family revealed they were “deeply saddened” over the news of his passing “on the evening of 21 January 2020 at the age of 77 with his wife Anna Soderstrom by his side after a long, extremely brave but always good humoured battle with a rare form of dementia, FTD.”

“Over the past few days his wife, children, extended family and many close friends have been constantly with Terry as he gently slipped away at his home in north London,” the statement continued. “We have all lost a kind, funny, warm, creative and truly loving man whose uncompromising individuality, relentless intellect and extraordinary humour has given pleasure to countless millions across six decades.”

“His work with Monty Python, his books, films, television programmes, poems and other work will live on forever, a fitting legacy to a true polymath,” said the statement. “We, his wife Anna, children Bill, Sally, Siri and extended family would like to thank Terry’s wonderful medical professionals and carers for making the past few years not only bearable but often joyful.”

The statement concluded, “We hope that this disease will one day be eradicated entirely. We ask that our privacy be respected at this sensitive time and give thanks that we lived in the presence of an extraordinarily talented, playful and happy man living a truly authentic life, in his words ‘Lovingly frosted with glucose.’ “

Jones was one of the six founding members of Monty Python. Formed in 1969, the slapstick set also included Graham Chapman, John Cleese, Terry Gilliam, Eric Idle and Michael Palin.

Before joining the group, he starred alongside Palin, 76, in the British sketch comedy series Twice a Fortnight, and opposite Palin and Idle, 76, on the series Do Not Adjust Your Set. Other early gigs were in acting and writing for The Complete and Utter History of Britain, as well as writing for The Frost Report — his first television job.

He would go on to break out with his fellow “Pythons” in the sketch comedy series Monty Python’s Flying Circus, which aired from 1969 to 1974 and paved the way for comedy films by the group like And Now for Something Completely Different (1971), Monty Python and the Holy Grail (1975), Monty Python’s Life of Brian and Monty Python’s The Meaning of Life.