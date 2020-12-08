Milla Jovovich’s Monster Hunter Pulled from China Over Scene Deemed Racially Insensitive

The movie was removed from movie theaters one day after its release

Monster Hunter has been pulled from movie theaters in China following local backlash.

The film, an adaptation of the popular video game series of the same name, stars Milla Jovovich and is directed by her husband, Paul W.S. Anderson.

The movie was removed from theaters over the weekend, just one day following its release on Friday, over controversy surrounding a scene involving actor and rapper Jin Au-Yeung, according to Variety.

In the scene, his character makes a pun that was deemed as being racially insensitive, harkening back to racist rhymes demeaning Asians. “Look at my knees,” his character allegedly remarks in the exchange, going on to joke that they’re “Chi-nese!” according to the outlet.

The subtitles for the scene, which did not use the rhyme, per Variety, also angered some viewers, who saw the move as an attempt to cover up the dialogue.

Constantin Film, which produced the film, went on to issue an apology over the “line of dialogue.”

“There was absolutely no intent to discriminate, insult or otherwise offend anyone of Chinese heritage,” the apology read, as reported by Deadline. “Constantin Film has listened to the concerns expressed by Chinese audiences and removed the line that has led to this inadvertent misunderstanding."

“After learning your opinions about the movie ‘Monster Hunter,’ we’ve collected everyone’s ideas and reported the situation to the relevant companies,” Capcom Asia wrote in another statement issued on Chinese messaging app Weibo, Variety reported. (Capcom, a Japanese video game developer and publisher, created the video game series the movie is based on.)

According to Deadline, it's unclear whether the film will be re-released in Chinese theaters.