Mo'Nique Teams Up with Lee Daniels for Horror Film 'The Reading' After Squashing Feud: See Trailer

Mo'Nique and Lee Daniels are teaming up for a new movie after reconciling.

On Wednesday, BET+ Networks released the trailer for its new horror movie The Reading, which marks the first movie Oscar winner Mo'Nique, 55, and Daniels, 63, have collaborated on in over a decade.

The Reading's official trailer shows Sky (Chastity Sereal) as she embarks on a staged reading at author Emma Leeden's home (Mo'Nique), years after Emma's family was killed in a home invasion. Sky, who worries about past experiences with spirits, unwittingly summons evil forces into the home that threaten her, Emma and the rest of the group there.

Aside from Hicks and Sereal, the new movie also stars Denisha Hardeman, Ian Haywood, Charlene Brown, Lisa Alavi and Sara Alavi. It is written and directed by Courtney Glaude. Daniels and Mo'Nique are producers, along with her husband Sidney Hicks.

Mo'Nique and Daniels' new collaboration comes months after the duo publicly buried the hatchet after a years-long feud over the actor's accusations that she was blackballed in Hollywood for not promoting their 2009 film Precious during awards season.

In the middle of an April 2022 comedy show in Staten Island, New York, Mo'Nique brought the director out onstage, as seen in video footage shared on Twitter at the time, where Daniels said he was "so sorry for hurting you in any way that I did" while standing before the audience.

"She was my best friend, my best friend. Y'all think that Precious was just — that was God working, through both of us," he added at the time.

Daniels continued, "And we're gonna f---ing do it again!" referring to their horror film Demon House, a separate upcoming collaboration in which Mo'Nique has been tapped to star, replacing Octavia Spencer, Deadline previously reported.

Mo'Nique and Daniels' feud stemmed from the actor's alleged refusal to campaign for her acclaimed performance as an abusive mother in Precious during awards season. She was criticized by Daniels for her "demands," and though she won the Best Supporting Actress Oscar for her performance in Precious at the 82nd Academy Awards, she long maintained she was punished for her actions, telling The Hollywood Reporter back in 2015 she was "blackballed" for refusing to "play the game."

The Reading is available to stream starting Thursday, Feb. 2, on BET+.