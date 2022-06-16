Mo'Nique and Netflix Settle Race and Gender Discrimination Lawsuit Over 'Biased' Stand-Up Offer

The settlement comes over two years after Mo'Nique accused Netflix of offering less for a stand-up special than her fellow male or white-female comedians

Mo'Nique attends the premiere of Universal's "Almost Christmas" at Regency Village Theatre on November 3, 2016 in Westwood, California.

Mo'Nique has reached a settlement with Netflix in her racial and gender discrimination lawsuit.

The deal comes more than two years after the actress (né Monique Hicks), 54, sued the streaming giant, accusing the company of offering her less money for a stand-up special than her fellow male or white female comedians.

A court document obtained by PEOPLE on Thursday, dated June 14, states, "Plaintiff Monique Hicks and Defendant Netflix, Inc., through their respective counsel of record, hereby stipulate and agree to dismiss this entire action, including without limitation all claims alleged therein, with prejudice, with each party to bear her or its own costs, expenses, and attorneys' fees."

Further details of the settlement, including dollar amounts, were not disclosed.

Reps for Netflix and Mo'Nique have not responded to PEOPLE's requests for comment.

Actress/comedienne Mo'Nique performs during her "Spread The Love" comedy tour at the Nokia Theater on April 2, 2010 in Los Angeles, California. Mo'Nique | Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty

The original 39-page lawsuit was filed in the Los Angeles County Superior Court in November 2019.

In court documents obtained by PEOPLE at the time, Mo'Nique accused Netflix of giving her a "biased, discriminatory" offer of a "talent fee" of $500,000 for a stand-up comedy special around November 2017. The lawsuit referenced numerous other comedians' offers, including Jerry Seinfeld, Dave Chappelle and Amy Schumer. The lawsuit said Mo'Nique was seeking unspecified damages.

"Despite Mo'Nique's extensive résumé and documented history of comedic success, when Netflix presented her with an offer of employment for an exclusive stand-up comedy special, Netflix made a lowball offer that was only a fraction of what Netflix paid other (non-Black female) comedians," the lawsuit said.

It also claimed Seinfeld, 68, signed a $100 million deal with Netflix in 2017, "which included in part payment for a stand-up special," and that Chappelle, 48, signed a deal worth $60 million in 2016 for three specials.

Meanwhile, the lawsuit alleged, Schumer, 41, was initially offered $11 million for one stand-up special in 2017, but she eventually increased that amount to $13 million after negotiating with Netflix.

"Thus, Netflix reportedly offered or paid [Chris] Rock, Chappelle, [Ellen DeGeneres], and [Ricky] Gervais forty times more per show than it offered Mo'Nique, and it offered Schumer twenty-six times more per show than Mo'Nique," the lawsuit said.

"In short, Netflix's offer to Mo'Nique perpetuates the drastic wage gap forced upon Black women in America's workforce," it added.

Additionally, the Precious Academy Award winner also claimed in her lawsuit that Netflix lacked diversity.