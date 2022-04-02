Mo'Nique previously accused director Lee Daniels and others of blackballing her for not promoting the 2009 film Precious during awards season

Mo'Nique and Lee Daniels Reconcile Years After Precious Feud: 'So Sorry for Hurting You'

Mo'Nique and Lee Daniels are letting bygones be bygones.

For years the pair were at odds after Mo'Nique, 54, accused director Daniels, 62, and others of blackballing her for not promoting their 2009 film Precious during awards season. On Friday evening, the duo publicly buried the hatchet in the middle of a comedy show in Staten Island, New York.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

As seen in video footage shared on Twitter, the actress was on stage performing as part of her Mo'Nique and Friends: April Fools Day with The Queen of Comedy event, when she brought the director out on stage.

"I am so sorry for hurting you in any way that I did," Daniels said to Mo'Nique while standing before the audience. "She was my best friend, my best friend. Y'all think that Precious was just — that was God working, through both of us."

Daniels then continued, "And we're gonna f—ing do it again!" referring to the upcoming horror film Demon House, in which Mo'Nique has been tapped to star, replacing Octavia Spencer, per Deadline.

After dancing with one another on stage, both Mo'Nique and Daniels hugged it out, each saying "I love you" to the other.

Mo’Nique and Lee Daniels Reconcile Following 'Precious' Feud: 'I am So Sorry for Hurting You' Credit: Lee Daniels/Instagram

Following the comedy event, Mo'Nique and Daniels each shared photographs of their reconciliation on their respective Instagram pages.

"♥️ no caption needed @therealmoworldwide," Daniels wrote alongside his post, as Mo'Nique echoed similar sentiments in her own, writing, "NO CAPTION NEEDED I LOVE US 4REAL❤️."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Mo’Nique and Lee Daniels Reconcile Following 'Precious' Feud: 'I am So Sorry for Hurting You' Credit: Lee Daniels/Instagram

Years ago, Mo'Nique refused to campaign for her acclaimed performance as an abusive mother in Precious during awards season, and was criticized by Daniels for her "demands."

After going on to win the best supporting actress Oscar for the film, she began her acceptance speech by saying, "First, I would like to thank the Academy for showing that it can be about the performance and not the politics."

Despite her victory, Mo'Nique long maintained she was punished for her actions, telling The Hollywood Reporter in 2015 she was "blackballed" for refusing to "play the game." But it also wasn't the only time she publicly called out Hollywood power players.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Now, Mo'Nique seems to have also made amends with Netflix as well, given that her forthcoming feature with Daniels is set to live on the streaming service.

In Demon House, Mo'Nique will star as "a social worker who helps a family through a series of exorcisms," per Deadline.

RELATED VIDEO: Mo'Nique and Steve Harvey Argue About Her Being 'Blackballed' by Hollywood After Oscar Win

Spencer, 51, the outlet reported, had to remove herself from starring in the film because of a scheduling conflict with her Apple TV+ television series Truth Be Told.