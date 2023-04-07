Mo'Nique Opens Up About Keeping Her Sexuality a Secret: 'I Promised That I Would Never Tell Anyone'

The Oscar winner gets emotional in her new Netflix special My Name Is Mo'Nique as she reflects on hiding her sexuality from her family

By Benjamin VanHoose
Published on April 7, 2023 04:40 PM
My Name is Mo’Nique. Mo’Nique in My Name is Mo’Nique.
Mo'Nique. Photo: John Washington Jr./Netflix

Mo'Nique is discussing her sexuality.

In her wide-ranging standup special My Name Is Mo'Nique, now streaming on Netflix, the Oscar winner, 55, recalled growing up in Baltimore and witnessing her grandmother MiMi's troubled relationship with one of her kids, made difficult because religious MiMi "could not come to grips that she had a gay daughter." Mo'Nique said she watched her "Uncle Tina" and MiMi "struggle" with each other, leading her to have "confusion."

"And I felt cowardly when my grandmother left, because I couldn't tell my grandmother who her granddaughter really was," Mo'Nique said through tears, referring to herself and her sexuality that she kept secret.

"I adored how she adored me," the comedian said, adding, "I couldn't tell my grandmother my secret thoughts and my fantasies 'cause I ... did not want her to leave this earth thinking she was a failure. Because had I told her my secret thoughts, she would have left thinking she had failed."

Mo'Nique then joked to the audience that she is not "all the way" a lesbian. She said she couldn't come out to her grandmother, explaining that she was unable to say it "out loud" to her.

My Name is Mo’Nique. Mo’Nique in My Name is Mo’Nique.
Mo'Nique. John Washington Jr./Netflix

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Do you know how hard it is to keep a secret? Secrets cause cancer," she said. "... When you're born with that, there's absolutely nothing you can do about it. Nothing. And please understand I tried."

Mo'Nique continued to open up about hiding her sexuality in the past, admitting she used to have sex with "as many" men as she could because she didn't want to be treated "like something was wrong."

She recalled, "I promised that I would never tell anyone, that I would take that to my grave. Because I saw how they treated the people in my family with that 'disease.' Because they made us believe it was a 'disease,' right?"

She said she was "so scared" when she wanted to finally tell her husband Sidney Hicks, fearing he'd "walk away from me." It was the first time she disclosed that side of herself out loud to anybody: "'I want to be with another woman sexually,' and he looked at me so beautifully and so patient and so loving and said, 'Bitch, me too.' "

Actress Mo'Nique Imes-Jackson (L) and Sidney Hicks attends the 67th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 20, 2015 in Los Angeles, California
Mo'Nique and Sidney Hicks in 2016. FOX/FOX Image Collection via Getty

Mo'Nique and husband Hicks, who is also her manager, got married in 2006 and they share 17-year-old twin sons.

The comedian previously shared in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter that she "grew out of" the desire for an open marriage, which she and Hicks have previously been candid about. "Life began to happen," she told the outlet. "I began to see a strength I had never seen before. He loved me at my worst. I didn't want to sacrifice that just for a lay. So I grew out of that."

Elsewhere in the Netflix special, Mo'Nique talked of her "respect" for the LGBTQ community for being "free enough to be their goddamn self" no matter what other people think or say.

Her new Netflix comedy special comes after she settled a racial and gender discrimination lawsuit against the steaming company following her lawsuit that accused the company of offering her less money for a standup special than other male or White female comedians. Details of the settlement, including dollar amounts, were not disclosed.

My Name Is Mo'Nique is now streaming on Netflix.

Related Articles
Ali Wong (R) and Justin Hakuta attend the premiere of Netflix's "Always Be My Maybe" at Regency Village Theatre on May 22, 2019 in Westwood, California
Ali Wong's 2 Kids: Everything to Know
Actress Mo'Nique Imes-Jackson (L) and Sidney Hicks attends the 67th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 20, 2015 in Los Angeles, California
Mo'Nique on Why She 'Grew Out of' Open Marriage Arrangement with Husband: 'He Loved Me at My Worst'
Tabitha Brown, Actress, Vegan Foodie & #1 New York Times best-selling Author, Feeding the Soul speaks on stage during 2022 Pennsylvania Conference For Women at Pennsylvania Convention Center on October 06, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Tabitha Brown Opens Up About How She Hid Her Rape for Years: 'My Secrets Were Making Me Sick'
adam sandler; chris rock
Adam Sandler Reacts to Chris Rock's Will and Jada Pinkett Smith Jokes: 'He Was Real to Himself'
Jada Pinkett Smith, Will Smith, Chris Rock
Chris Rock Skewers Will and Jada Pinkett Smith Entanglement Drama: 'She Hurt Him Way More Than He Hurt Me'
Halle Berry Presents Best Actress in Will Smith's Absence at Oscars 2023
Halle Berry Presents Best Actress to Michelle Yeoh in Will Smith's Absence at Oscars 2023
Marlon Wayans Chris Rock Will Smith
Marlon Wayans Says Chris Rock Was Trying 'To Heal' During Netflix Stand-Up on Will Smith
PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 09: Chris Rock of 'Fargo' attends the FX Networks' Star Walk Winter Press Tour 2020 at The Langham Huntington, Pasadena on January 09, 2020 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images); HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: (L-R) Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith attend the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)
Will Smith Has 'Tried Unsuccessfully to Make Amends' with Chris Rock: He Is 'Still Remorseful' (Source)
Mo'Nique Teams Up with Lee Daniels in First Trailer for Horror Film The Reading
Mo'Nique Teams Up with Lee Daniels for Horror Film 'The Reading' After Squashing Feud: See Trailer
Leslie Jones, D.L. Hughley Defend Chris Rock Against Backlash for Will Smith Jokes: 'Sit Down'
Leslie Jones, D.L. Hughley Defend Chris Rock Against Backlash Over Will Smith Jokes: 'Sit Down'
chris rock and will smith
Chris Rock Addresses Will Smith Oscars Slap During Live Netflix Comedy Special: 'I'm Not a Victim'
Chris Rock LIVE: Selective Outrange. Chris Rock at the Hippodrome Theater in Baltimore. Cr. Kirill Bichutsky/Netflix © 2023
Chris Rock 'Riding High' from Netflix Special: 'He Isn't Worried' About Backlash Over Jokes (Source)
Marlon Wayans Chris Rock Will Smith
Marlon Wayans Says He's 'Not Afraid' of Will Smith, Chris Rock Seeing Comedy Special About Oscars Slap
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Mediapunch/Shutterstock (9435318a) Mo'Nique 'The View' TV show, New York, USA - 22 Feb 2018
Mo'Nique Announces New Netflix Comedy Special After Settling Legal Dispute with Streaming Service
prince harry, meghan markle, queen elizabeth
Prince Harry Recalls Asking Grandmother Queen Elizabeth's Permission to Marry Meghan Markle
Mo'Nique attends the premiere of Universal's "Almost Christmas" at Regency Village Theatre on November 3, 2016 in Westwood, California.
Mo'Nique and Netflix Settle Race and Gender Discrimination Lawsuit Over 'Biased' Stand-Up Offer