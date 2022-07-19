Mo'Nique Announces New Netflix Comedy Special After Settling Legal Dispute with Streaming Service

"Can y'all believe this s---?" Mo'Nique joked in a video announcing the project after her legal battle with Netflix

After settling a lawsuit with Netflix, Mo'Nique is now ready to launch a new standup special with the streaming service.

One month after the Oscar-winning actress/comedian, 54, settled a racial and gender discrimination lawsuit against the streamer, she announced in a video on Twitter Tuesday that her next special will debut on Netflix. According to Variety, it'll be filmed later this year in Atlanta.

"Can y'all believe this s---?," she asks, adding with a laugh, "I done came on home to Netflix."

Mo'Nique then shares that she will be shooting her first Netflix comedy special as well as reuniting with Precious director Lee Daniels for the Netflix film The Deliverance. According to The Hollywood Reporter, that movie will also star Andra Day, Glenn Close, Aunjanue Ellis, Caleb McLaughlin and Omar Epps.

In June it was announced that the comedian had reached a settlement with Netflix more than two years after the actress sued the streaming giant, accusing the company of offering her less money for a standup special than her fellow male or white female comedians.

A court document obtained by PEOPLE, dated June 14, stated, "Plaintiff Monique Hicks and Defendant Netflix, Inc., through their respective counsel of record, hereby stipulate and agree to dismiss this entire action, including without limitation all claims alleged therein, with prejudice, with each party to bear her or its own costs, expenses, and attorneys' fees."

Further details of the settlement, including dollar amounts, were not disclosed.

The original 39-page lawsuit was filed in the Los Angeles County Superior Court back in November 2019.

In court documents at the time, Mo'Nique accused Netflix of giving her a "biased, discriminatory" offer of a "talent fee" of $500,000 for a comedy special around November 2017. The lawsuit referenced numerous other comedians' offers, including Jerry Seinfeld, Dave Chappelle and Amy Schumer. The lawsuit said Mo'Nique was seeking unspecified damages.

Additionally, the actress claimed in her lawsuit that Netflix lacked diversity.