Mo'Nique and D.L. Hughley Get in Heated 'Beef' Disputing Who Was Headliner of Comedy Show

Mo'Nique told the audience that D.L. Hughley "crossed the line" with her, claiming he refused to perform if she was headliner

WESTWOOD, CA - NOVEMBER 03: Actress / Comedian Mo'Nique attends the premiere of "Almost Christmas" at Regency Village Theatre on November 3, 2016 in Westwood, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic); WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 10: D.L. Hughley attends Merry Men 2 North America Premiere at Carnegie Institution for Science on December 10, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images for Merry Men 2 )

WESTWOOD, CA - NOVEMBER 03: Actress / Comedian Mo'Nique attends the premiere of "Almost Christmas" at Regency Village Theatre on November 3, 2016 in Westwood, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic); WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 10: D.L. Hughley attends Merry Men 2 North America Premiere at Carnegie Institution for Science on December 10, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images for Merry Men 2 )

Mo'Nique and D.L. Hughley are hashing it out on social media.

On Saturday night, Mo'Nique, 54, performed during The Comedy Explosion, presented by 105.9 KISS-FM, at Fox Theatre in Detroit. During her set, the Oscar winner spoke about Hughley, 59, claiming he had refused to perform at the event if she were listed as the headliner, per fan video from her time onstage.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

About Hughley, she referenced contracts and said, "I'm 30-plus years in this m-----f---ing business and I don't open for no-goddam-body. The contract said 'the headliner.' " She said Hughley "crossed the line" with her, and mentioned they "have history."

"You f---ed with the wrong one," said Mo'Nique as the crowd cheered. After about 10 minutes, she then said, "Now let's start the m-----f---ing show. I feel better."

The comedian/actress — who said her "energy is a little different" because of the behind-the-scenes contract dispute that night — also made reference to her public feuds with celebrities like Oprah Winfrey, Steve Harvey and Tyler Perry, saying she doesn't bully anyone but she will stand up for herself.

Later on Sunday, Hughley responded on Instagram alongside a photo of Mo'Nique in the 2009 movie Precious.

"All you have to do is check the order of names on the ticket stub from last night and you'll see who's confused. Against my better judgment, over the objections of my team and 4 other occasions where I said NO, I decided to take a chance and work with Monique," he wrote.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Hughley brought up Mo'Nique's public feuds with other celebrities and joked "Now it's MY turn." He continued, "At some point it can't be everyone else, IT'S YOU!! Lesson learned. I didn't have anything personal against Monique… People paid a lot of money to laugh, not hear about your contract. Apparently, the role you played in PRECIOUS turned out to be an autobiography. I wonder who's next…"

Mo'Nique then shared a screengrab of his post on her own page, writing back to him in all caps. She said to "stop messing with people who have never messed with you" and added she "once considered you a comrade in comedy."

"The fact that you point the people to the ticket stubs for the order of the names versus to your contract implies that you don't have a contract that shows you are the headliner, like I do," she wrote. "Either show your contract or be quiet."

The star added, "But I thank you DL because ... you're the reason why I fight for my people like I do. ... [This] is a prime example of the bias that Black women have to deal with in this business. I won't even discuss awards. I love us 4real."

DL Hughley D.L. Hughley | Credit: Michael S. Schwartz/Getty Images

Then, Hughley posted images of a redacted deal memo that listed him as "closing" the show, plus a schedule for the comedy night that had him performing last. He wrote in the caption in all caps, "Receipts > Opinions. I got everything that was stated in my contract... everything. But let's say I didn't, my beef wouldn't be with anyone but the promoter and/or my team and I damn sure wouldn't make it personal. If you have a problem, take it up with management and by that I mean yours."

Mo'Nique fired back on Monday, sharing photos of her own contract plus a run-of-show that had her listed as the closing act. She said she is "going to always keep it real and honest with my people" and called Hughley's explanation "smoke and mirrors."

"If you notice mine has signatures and D.L. does not. What type of iron clad agreement doesn't have the signatures of the participants involved? Apparently D.L.'s. Lol!" she wrote.

"Now, you told me to check with my management and this is what I came up with, so how'd did I do?" she wrote. "Perhaps you should've taken your own advice, because I'm sure your team would have advised you against trying to pass a deal memo off as a contract. To those out there who thought a deal memo was the same as a performance agreement (especially some of the comedians) this is how we're constantly taken advantage of by the business."