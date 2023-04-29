Molly Ringwald Turned Down Julia Roberts' 'Pretty Woman' Role: 'I Didn't Really Like the Story'

"I felt like there was something icky about it," she told The Guardian in a new interview

By
Published on April 29, 2023 11:48 AM
Editorial use only. No book cover usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Moviestore/Shutterstock (1609298a) Pretty Woman, Julia Roberts Film and Television; NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 26: Molly Ringwald attends the 2023 Time100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 26, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)
Julia Roberts in 'Pretty Woman,' Molly Ringwald. Photo: Moviestore/Shutterstock; Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Molly Ringwald only had eyes for one movie with the word "pretty" in its title — and it wasn't Pretty Woman!

In a new interview with The Guardian, the Pretty in Pink actress, 55, revealed exactly why she turned down Julia Roberts' eventual role in '90s classic, Pretty Woman.

Richard Gere And Julia Roberts In 'Pretty Woman'
Buena Vista/Getty

"Julia Roberts was wonderful in it, but I didn't really like the story," Ringwald told the outlet. "Even then, I felt like there was something icky about it."

The romantic comedy, which followed a sex worker hired by a businessman to be his date, wasn't the only role that Ringwald missed out on or passed on throughout her tenure in Hollywood. As she told the Guardian, she also didn't land roles in The Silence of the Lambs and Working Girl.

"'She really needs to be at that moment where you feel the pain,'" she remembers Working Girl director Mike Nichols saying in the late '80s. "'You have your whole life ahead of you — nobody's going to believe that of you.'"

"I didn't really feel like darker roles were available to me," the actress added of that period in her career. "The ones that I wanted to do, I didn't get. I was too young for certain roles. I was at this weird in-between stage."

But when it comes to Pretty Woman, the actress has never been shy to discuss her decision to turn it down. During a Reddit AMA in 2012, Ringwald was candid about her Pretty Woman pass — which, at the time, she didn't exactly remember as a pass.

"I think I saw an early draft and it was called $3,000. I don't specifically remember turning it down," she shared. "The script was okay, but I gotta say, Julia Roberts is what makes that movie. It was her part. Every actor hopes for a part that lets them shine like that."

The movie itself, starring now-55-year-old Roberts opposite Richard Gere, ended up being a massive success, earning the actress an Academy Award nomination for best actress and winning her the Golden Globe for best actress in a motion picture – musical or comedy.

Molly Ringwald attends the 7th Annual Hollywood Beauty Awards at Taglyan Complex on March 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Molly Ringwald. Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic

In other recent turning-down-roles news, Toni Collette opened up this month about her decision to not star in the iconic Bridget Jones franchise — which, of course, starred Renée Zellweger and marked her first Academy Award nomination in 2002.

But as Collette, 50, explained on Watch What Happens Live, she has no regrets in her career. "I think there are no coincidences. Anything that's meant for you in life is meant to happen. I have no regrets — life happens as it's meant to. But that is true, yeah."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Collette previously shared in an interview with Yahoo Entertainment that she was offered the starring role in 2001's Bridget Jones's Diary, but ultimately passed on the opportunity because she was "busy" working on the Broadway musical The Wild Party.

"I wasn't available," the Australian actress said. "But sometimes I think about and I think, I don't know, that character's so similar to Muriel [of Muriel's Wedding]. It might've been too close. And I try not to repeat myself."

Related Articles
LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 28: Jack Nicholson attends the basketball game between Los Angeles Lakers and Memphis Grizzlies Round 1 Game 6 of the 2023 NBA Playoffs against Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena on April 28, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
Jack Nicholson Makes Rare Public Appearance While Attending Lakers Playoff Game in L.A.
Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons attend the Los Angeles Premiere of Max Original Limited Series "Love & Death"
Jesse Plemons Says Marriage to Kirsten Dunst Surprised Him: 'It Does Feel Different, in a Good Way'
Rosario Dawson
Rosario Dawson Remembers Being a 'Mermaid at Heart' as a 'Coney Island Girl' (Exclusive)
Chris Pratt Jokes About Delivering Marvel's First F-Bomb: 'Take That, Samuel L. Jackson!'
Chris Pratt Jokes About Delivering Marvel's First 'F-Bomb': 'Take That, Samuel L. Jackson!'
Michelle Yeoh And Ariana Grande In Costume For The First Time On Wicked Set
See Michelle Yeoh and Ariana Grande Filming 'Wicked' in Full Costume on Set in England
Jake Gyllenhaal, Who Plays a Soldier in The Covenant, Meets with 'Real-Life Heroes' for USO Event
Jake Gyllenhaal, Who Plays a Soldier in 'The Covenant,' Meets with 'Real-Life Heroes' for USO Event
LAS VEGAS - NOVEMBER 17: Actor Patrick Swayze and Lisa Niemi arrive at the Grand Opening of Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino Weekend on November 17, 2007 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Denise Truscello/WireImage)
Patrick Swayze's Widow on Their Love 14 Years After His Death: It 'Doesn't End Your Relationship'
Eva Green on the red carpet at the International Fantastic Film Festival of Catalonia
Eva Green Wins $1 Million Lawsuit Over Scrapped Movie After 'Painful' Trial: 'I Stood My Ground'
yara shahidi
Yara Shahidi Says There's 'Something Really Powerful About Having a Black Tinker Bell' (Exclusive)
Adrien Brody
Adrien Brody Recalls Being Shocked by Hilarious Question His Girlfriend's Son Asked Him (Exclusive)
zendaya
Zendaya Says First-Ever Date Was an Unknowing Sneak Peek into Her Future: 'I Consider Myself Honored'
Melissa McCarthy arrives for the Big Screen Achievement Awards during CinemaCon 2023
Melissa McCarthy Calls Playing Ursula in 'The Little Mermaid' a 'Fever Dream' (Exclusive)
EXCLUSIVE: Kate Beckinsale and Matt Atwater were spotted for the first time hugging each other as they take a romantic stroll in New York City.
Kate Beckinsale and Matt Atwater Are 'Friendly,' Says Source: 'Nothing Romantic Going On' (Exclusive)
LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 16: Jonathan Majors attends the "Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania" UK Gala Screening at BFI IMAX Waterloo on February 16, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Lia Toby/Getty Images)
Jonathan Majors's Lawyer Responds After Judge Grants Alleged Victim Full Temporary Order of Protection
DODGEBALL: A TRUE UNDERDOG STORY, Ben Stiller, Vince Vaughn, 2004
'Dodgeball' Sequel Officially in Development with Vince Vaughn Expected to Return 20 Years Later
Naomi Watts shows off what appears to be an engagement ring outside the Greenwich Hotel while walking her dog in New York City. Naomi then appears to hide the ring by covering it with her cellphone.
Are Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup Engaged? Actress Spotted with Diamond on Ring Finger in N.Y.C.