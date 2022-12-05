Molly Ringwald Reunites with 'The Breakfast Club' Costar Ally Sheedy: 'My Psychic Sister'

Molly Ringwald shared on Instagram that she and Ally Sheedy got together for an "early Christmas present-dinner"

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Tommy McArdle is a digital news writer at PEOPLE covering stories across all of the brand's verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Tommy covered the entertainment industry at Looper and sports at The Sporting News and Boston.com. He graduated from Emerson College in 2019.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 5, 2022 01:41 PM
molly ringwald, ally sheedy
Photo: molly ringwald/instagram

Molly Ringwald and Ally Sheedy had a mini The Breakfast Club reunion!

On Sunday, Ringwald, 54, shared a photo on Instagram showing herself and Sheedy embracing inside restaurant Cafe Luxembourg in Manhattan's Upper West Side in New York City.

Ringwald wore a bright red coat to match her red hair and red lipstick to the dinner date with Sheedy, 60, who sported a grey coat and dark-framed glasses in the photo.

"Early Christmas present-dinner with my psychic sister Ally 🥰," Ringwald wrote in the caption to her photo

Ringwald and Sheedy portray popular girl Claire and social outcast Allison in writer-director John Hughes' 1985 coming-of-age classic, focused on a group of high school students from different social circles who are forced to spend a Saturday together in detention. The film also stars Emilio Estevez, Judd Nelson and Anthony Michael Hall.

Ringwald also starred in popular '80s high school movies like Sixteen Candles and Pretty in Pink. During that period, she, Sheedy and their peers rose to fame as part of Hollywood's so-called Brat Pack. Ringwald told PEOPLE in 2015 that making The Breakfast Club was "a great experience."

"I was really loving the work that I was doing," she said at the time for the film's 30th anniversary. "[Director] John [Hughes] and I had a symbiotic, respectful relationship. I didn't know I'd be talking about it 30 years later! But it was a great experience."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Ally Sheedy, Molly Ringwald
Universal/Kobal/Shutterstock

In January, Sheedy, who now teaches an acting class at the City College of New York in addition to her on-screen roles, told PEOPLE that she has gotten used to occasionally being recognized by her students.

"Some of them Google me, or they have a great filmography in their head and they've seen what I've done," Sheedy said. "I'm very open to talking about my experiences. And I have an affinity for them so much because they are the age I was when I was working," she added. "I'm telling them everything I wish I knew!"

"It was a different world in the 80s," the actress said about her early successes in The Breakfast Club and St. Elmo's Fire. "But as far as learning how to handle a set, it hasn't changed that much."

"I'm always happy to talk about The Breakfast Club," she added to PEOPLE. "I still really love it!"

Related Articles
Aaron Lohr and Idina Menzel attend the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California
Who Is Idina Menzel's Husband? All About Aaron Lohr
All About Gloria and Emilio Estefan's 2 Kids
All About Gloria Estefan and Emilio Estefan's 2 Kids
Bill Gates, Melinda Gates family
All About Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates' 3 Children
Lindsay Lohan Pepsi Partnership, Pilk & Cookies
Lindsay Lohan Gets Back In Her 'Mean Girls' Santa Outfit to Make Dirty Sodas in New Pepsi Ad
Lizzy Caplan attends FX's "Fleishman Is In Trouble" New York premiere at Carnegie Hall on November 07, 2022 in New York City.
Lizzy Caplan Talks Making a Potential 'Mean Girls' Sequel and Cheers the 'Return of Lindsay Lohan'
ALLY SHEEDY
Ally Sheedy Reflects on Her Iconic Role in 'The Breakfast Club' : 'I Still Really Love It'
Violetta Komyshan and Actor Ansel Elgort attend TriStar Pictures, The Cinema Society and Avion's screening of "Baby Driver" at The Metrograph on June 26, 2017 in New York City
Ansel Elgort and Violetta Komyshan's Relationship Timeline
molly ringwald
Molly Ringwald's Mother Accidentally Forgot Her Birthday, Just Like Her Character in 'Sixteen Candles'
Molly Ringwald; Selena Gomez
Molly Ringwald Is 'So Happy' Selena Gomez Is Producing a 'Sixteen Candles' -Inspired Reboot
Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falcuk attend the premiere of Netflix's "The Politician" at DGA Theater on September 26, 2019 in New York City
Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk's Relationship Timeline
Leslie Mann, Judd Apatow, Iris Apatow and Maude Apatow attend Universal Pictures and DreamWorks Pictures' Premiere of 'Welcome To Marwen' at ArcLight Hollywood on December 10, 2018 in Hollywood, California
All About Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann's 2 Daughters
Joey King and Steven Piet
Who Is Joey King's Fiancé? All About Steven Piet
Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre attend The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City
Idris Elba and Sabrina Elba's Relationship Timeline
Jennifer Lawrence, Cook Maroney
​​Who Is Jennifer Lawrence's Husband? All About Cooke Maroney
Actor Matthew McConaughey Camila Alves McConaughey attends 20th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 18, 2014 in Los Angeles, California
Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves' Relationship Timeline
Actor Leslie Mann (L) and director Judd Apatow attend the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood, CaliforniaActor Leslie Mann (L) and director Judd Apatow attend the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood, California
Leslie Mann and Judd Apatow's Relationship Timeline