Molly Ringwald Reunites with 'The Breakfast Club' Costar Ally Sheedy: 'My Psychic Sister'

Molly Ringwald and Ally Sheedy had a mini The Breakfast Club reunion!

On Sunday, Ringwald, 54, shared a photo on Instagram showing herself and Sheedy embracing inside restaurant Cafe Luxembourg in Manhattan's Upper West Side in New York City.

Ringwald wore a bright red coat to match her red hair and red lipstick to the dinner date with Sheedy, 60, who sported a grey coat and dark-framed glasses in the photo.

"Early Christmas present-dinner with my psychic sister Ally 🥰," Ringwald wrote in the caption to her photo

Ringwald and Sheedy portray popular girl Claire and social outcast Allison in writer-director John Hughes' 1985 coming-of-age classic, focused on a group of high school students from different social circles who are forced to spend a Saturday together in detention. The film also stars Emilio Estevez, Judd Nelson and Anthony Michael Hall.

Ringwald also starred in popular '80s high school movies like Sixteen Candles and Pretty in Pink. During that period, she, Sheedy and their peers rose to fame as part of Hollywood's so-called Brat Pack. Ringwald told PEOPLE in 2015 that making The Breakfast Club was "a great experience."

"I was really loving the work that I was doing," she said at the time for the film's 30th anniversary. "[Director] John [Hughes] and I had a symbiotic, respectful relationship. I didn't know I'd be talking about it 30 years later! But it was a great experience."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Universal/Kobal/Shutterstock

In January, Sheedy, who now teaches an acting class at the City College of New York in addition to her on-screen roles, told PEOPLE that she has gotten used to occasionally being recognized by her students.

"Some of them Google me, or they have a great filmography in their head and they've seen what I've done," Sheedy said. "I'm very open to talking about my experiences. And I have an affinity for them so much because they are the age I was when I was working," she added. "I'm telling them everything I wish I knew!"

"It was a different world in the 80s," the actress said about her early successes in The Breakfast Club and St. Elmo's Fire. "But as far as learning how to handle a set, it hasn't changed that much."

"I'm always happy to talk about The Breakfast Club," she added to PEOPLE. "I still really love it!"