See Why Molly Ringwald Is 'Thrilled' To Show Her Love for Avocados in a New Super Bowl Ad

She played an ’80s teen princess in The Breakfast Club — now actress Molly Ringwald, 51, wants people to learn how to treat their avocados like royalty.

In a new humorous ad for Avocados from Mexico that’s set to air during Super Bowl LIV on Feb. 2, the Riverdale star will be showcasing different ways for people to lovingly treat and care for their avocados. In the PEOPLE exclusive clip of the ad, Ringwalf lovingly places a polished tiara on top of an avocado seated in a tiny throne.

“They’re going to eat you up,” she says while smiling down at the avocado.

“Partnering with them was a no brainer,” says Ringwald. “It’s funny because the day they asked if I’d be a part of it, I had literally had a 20-minute conversation with my best friend over breakfast about how much I love avocados. And AFM is so beloved and recognizable. They’re known for their funny ads… they’re kind of surreal and kooky… and this year is no different. I think everyone will get a kick out of this year’s creative, so I’m thrilled to be a part of it.”

Image zoom DaleWilcox/DWP

Ringwald is also no stranger to the joys of avocado toast. She says, “My favorite recipe is smashed avocado on sourdough toast with salt, pepper, lemon and a sprinkle of chili flakes. I could eat it every day of my life.”

The actress, singer and writer adds that she’s also just glad the campaign didn’t ask her to do something with an ’80s nostalgia or Breakfast Club theme.

“I can’t tell you how many times I get asked to do that,” she says. “I mean, I’m always going to have that history and those films. But I also very much live in the present. I like to sort of keep moving forward, and look back on select occasions but not every day.”

RELATED: What to Expect from Jennifer Lopez and Shakira’s Super Bowl 2020 Halftime Show

Still, she adds that she knows she’s known for her John Hughes movies and that most of her fans are respectful when they see her in person.

“I feel like so many people have positive associations with those films, so usually when they see me they’re just really happy. To inspire nice feelings… I’m really grateful,” she says. “Fans have really grown up with me, and have really been there for me.”

Now she says because she’s on Riverdale, an entirely new generation are starting to discover that she had a huge film career as a teenager.

“It’s interesting, because those fans really kind of discover the John Hughes movies after the fact, after seeing me on Riverdale,” she says with a laugh, adding, “That is new for me!”