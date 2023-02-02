Molly Ringwald Celebrates 22nd Anniversary with Husband Panio Gianopoulos: 'Best Decision I Ever Made'

Molly Ringwald is celebrating 22 years with Panio Gianopoulos.

The 54-year-old actress marked the milestone with her husband — whom she married in 2007 — with a post shared Wednesday on Instagram.

"Today, the 'getaway car' and I are together 22 years!" wrote the Breakfast Club actress alongside two images of herself and Gianopoulos, 47, cuddling up together.

"Happy anniversary to us! 3 kids, 3 dogs, 1 cat and a lot of love. Best decision I ever made. Here's to 22 more, at least ❣️," she added.

The couple share daughter Mathilda, 19, and 13-year-old twins Roman and Adele.

During the 2016 premiere of Ringwald's movie King Cobra, Gianopoulos joked about their seven-year age difference, telling Page Six: "I'm seven years younger than her, so, of course, I knew her and had a slight crush. But I was little, I was like 10. I have a big crush on her now!"

Ringwald spoke about raising their three kids and their knowledge of her popular '80s films during an appearance on SiriusXM's Radio Andy in 2021.

"It definitely is a different time. People ask me if I've watched them with my kids, and I did watch the first one ... with Mathilda. And it was such an emotional experience that I haven't found that strength to watch it with my two other kids," she explained.

Ringwald is known for the classic teen comedies Sixteen Candles (1984), Pretty in Pink (1986) and The Breakfast Club (1985).

Continued Ringwald at the time: "My 12-year-old daughter Adele is the most woke individual that you've ever met, and I just don't know how I'm gonna go through that, you know, watching it with her and [her] saying, 'How could you do that?' "