Moana Is Leaving Netflix! Here's Where You Can Stream the Disney Movie

Moana is leaving Netflix — and a trail of broken hearts along with it.

The highly-successful Disney animated film is leaving Netflix on Dec. 20 to make way for a new lineup of films for the holiday season and new year.

With Disney soon launching its own streaming service, Disney+, it’s likely other Disney films or movies owned by the Walt Disney Company will be taken off of Netflix’s service.

But don’t fret — the 2016 film is available for streaming at various other websites for the time being.

Amazon Prime offers Moana for $14.99. The Blu-Ray and DVD are also available through Amazon.com.

The film recently sparked controversy among parents over whether dressing as the Polynesian princess or her pal Maui is culturally appropriate.

Auli’i Cravalho, the Hawaii-born actress who voices Moana, told PEOPLE in October she wanted fans to feel welcome to dress as the driven, strong-willed leading lady for Halloween.

RELATED VIDEO: Disney-Loving Couple Visits All 6 Theme Parks in 1 Day: ‘It’s Just Been a Dream Come True’

“I think it’s absolutely appropriate,” Cravalho, 17, said. “It’s done in the spirit of love and for Disney and for the little ones who just want to dress up as their favorite heroine, I’m all for it.”

The teenager said she felt lucky that Moana is part of a new wave of Disney heroines giving positive examples of female role models to young kids, although she said a lot has to do with the Disney princesses who came before.

“I think each of the Disney princesses are just pretty reflective of their time,” she said. “This day in age, we definitely need a heroine who is the hero of her own story, who journeys beyond what her parents have done, who breaks the mold.”

RELATED: Moana’s Auli’i Cravalho Says It’s ‘Absolutely’ Fine to Dress Up as the Princess for Halloween

She added, “That’s what we need right now and hopefully what we will continue to see later on, but there’s still things to be learned from other Disney princesses that we’ve come from. It’s just like our parents: We’re not like our parents and yet we can see the similarities and differences. We can always be grateful for what we’ve learned from.”