Moana Actress Auli’i Cravalho Gives Prom Advice — and Reveals She Went with Her Best Girlfriend

Auli’i Cravalho is sharing her secrets for a perfect night.

The Moana and Rise actress, 18, appears on a special issue of Seventeen that’s all about prom and giving her best advice to enjoy the night. She even reveals that she went to prom with a friend — not a date!

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Your date can definitely be your best friend—guy or girl,” she says. “I went to prom with my best friend Lauren, and we just danced and ate cupcakes all night! If I were tied to a traditional date, I’d be wondering if they wanted to take a break.”

RELATED: All About Auli’i Cravalho, the Amazing 16-Year-Old Voice of Disney’s Moana

Eric Ray Davidson

But if she had to choose a dream date now, Cravalho has one specific actor in mind.

“Tom Holland. He can dance, he’s a gentleman, he dresses well, and he has the cutest British accent,” she says.

Auli'i Cravalho Eric Ray Davidson

The young actress also gave some sage advice on attending big events while feeling nervous about it. From performing at the Oscars to several red carpets, it’s a subject Cravalho has plenty of experience on.

“I get nervous before most events—you’re just wondering what everyone is thinking,” she says. “So I tell myself, ‘This night will be what it’ll be, but it’ll be what I make it as well.’ Even if my heart feels like it’s going to leap out of my throat, I’ll make the best of it. It’ll be a positive experience if I will it to be so.”