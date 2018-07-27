Mission: Impossible — Fallout Proves Tom Cruise Is a Superhero: Review

Mission: Impossible — Fallout may star Superman himself, Henry Cavill, but make no mistake—Tom Cruise is still M:I’s superhero.

In fact, this sixth entry in the stunt-filled franchise goes to insane lengths to prove once and for all that there’s no other star who can match the 56-year-old Cruise’s age-defying nerve and commitment.

As spy Ethan Hunt, he skydives out of a plane (while lightning bolts light up the clouds), motorbikes at collision speeds through Paris without a helmet, leaps across tall, tall buildings in London and, in one astonishing sequence, dangles by rope from a helicopter that’s whirling through a craggy mountain canyon.

Mission: Impossible — Fallout Paramount Pictures

To boil down the busy plot: Hunt, along with pals Luther (Ving Rhames) and Benji (Simon Pegg), has to prevent a nuclear holocaust while trying to fathom the motives of a mysterious CIA agent named August Walker (Cavill). The women in Hunt’s life, British agent Ilsa Faust (Rebecca Ferguson) and estranged wife Julia Meade (Michelle Monaghan), are also back, providing a poignant love triangle of sorts to further raise the stakes.

But you came for the action, and returning director Christopher McQuarrie (Mission: Impossible—Rogue Nation) delivers. Please remember to pick your jaw up off the floor when leaving the theater.

Mission: Impossible — Fallout is now playing.