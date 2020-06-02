Mission: Impossible 7 Will Restart Filming Outdoor Scenes in September, Says Simon Pegg

Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible 7 will restart filming later this year.

The film, which halted production in Italy in February due to the coronavirus pandemic, will begin shooting outdoor scenes in September, Simon Pegg, a star of the film, told Variety on Tuesday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Pegg told the outlet picking up production is "the plan."

"That will begin with the outdoor stuff," Pegg, 50, said. "That feels fairly doable, and obviously there will be precautions put in place."

The actor also joked the action scenes the franchise is famous for would need to be filmed "five feet apart" in compliance with social distancing.

"People that are involved in any close proximity stuff, it will have to be determined that they're safe to do that," Pegg said. "I don't know what the testing situation is, how that works, or whether they'll be able to be tested regularly."

Production on the film halted in Italy after a number of people in the county had been diagnosed with the coronavirus, PEOPLE confirmed at the time.

The movie was set to film in Venice, Italy for three weeks, but a rapid increase in the number of people with the virus across the northern part of the country caused Paramount Pictures to pause production. Cruise, 57, was not in Italy at the time.

RELATED VIDEO: Justin Bieber Doubles Down on Claim He Could Beat Tom Cruise in a Fight in New Carpool Karaoke

Paramount Pictures issued a statement obtained by PEOPLE at the time saying, "Out of an abundance of caution for the safety and well-being of our cast and crew, and efforts of the local Venetian government to halt public gatherings in response to the threat of coronavirus, we are altering the production plan for our three week shoot in Venice, the scheduled first leg of an extensive production for Mission: Impossible 7."

The statement continued, "During this hiatus, we want to be mindful of the concerns of the crew and are allowing them to return home until production starts. We will continue to monitor this situation, and work alongside health and government officials as it evolves."

As of Tuesday, there are more than 6.2 million recorded cases of coronavirus worldwide, with at least 1.8 million of those cases located within the U.S., according to a New York Times database.