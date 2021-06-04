Mission: Impossible 7 Production Shuts Down Again Due to Positive COVID Test, Months After Tom Cruise Rant

It's unclear at this time how many people may have tested positive, or when production will resume

Tom Cruise wears a face mask during the filming of Mission: Impossible 7 in Rome on Oct. 9, 2020.

Mission: Impossible 7 has suspended production due to a positive coronavirus test on set.

News of the shutdown was reported on Thursday, in a statement from Paramount Pictures.

"We have temporarily halted production on Mission: Impossible 7 until June 14th, due to positive coronavirus test results during routine testing," a studio spokesperson told Entertainment Weekly in a statement. "We are following all safety protocols and will continue to monitor the situation."

It's unclear at this time how many people may have tested positive, or when production will resume. A representative for Paramount did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

The news comes several months after an audio recording leaked late last year that featured Tom Cruise lashing out at crew members on the set of Mission: Impossible 7 over COVID-19 protocols being neglected.

Back in December, a two-minute recording — posted by The Sun and authenticated by sources to The New York Times — featured the actor and producer yelling at members of the production team in London for reportedly violating on-set social distancing guidelines.

The big-budget action sequel halted production in Italy back in February 2020 as the coronavirus outbreak began, but eventually resumed in Rome in October. Variety reported that the set was then shut down for a week in October after positive COVID tests.

"They're back there in Hollywood making movies right now because of us. Because they believe in us and what we're doing," Cruise, 58, was heard shouting in the clip. "I'm on the phone with every f------ studio at night, insurance companies, producers and they're looking at us and using us to make their movies. We are creating thousands of jobs, you m-----f------s. I don't ever want to see it again. Ever!"

Cruise told the team members that if he sees them "do it again, you're f------ gone ... that's it."

Following Cruise's outburst, production sources told PEOPLE that the actor was feeling the pressure of making back-to-back blockbusters amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It's hard to [describe] how incredibly intense and focused he is on making every movie the absolute best possible," a U.K.-based production source said of Cruise. "The Mission: Impossible movies are very special to him."

In May, Cruise stood by the statements he made during an interview with Empire, noting that there was "a lot at stake" in the tense moment.

"All those emotions were going through my mind," he told the magazine. "I was thinking about the people I work with, and my industry. And for the whole crew to know that we'd started rolling on a movie was just a huge relief. It was very emotional, I gotta tell you."

Cruise also clarified that the dressing down didn't happen in front of his "entire crew," but only "select people" he called out for their actions.