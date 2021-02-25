Mission: Impossible 7 and A Quiet Place Part II are set for Nov. 19 and Sept. 17 release dates, respectively

Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible 7 and A Quiet Place Part II Will Stream on Paramount+ 45 Days After Theatrical Release

Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt's latest films will still debut in theaters—but they'll find a permanent home on Paramount+.

Mission: Impossible 7 and A Quiet Place Part II will land on the streaming service 45 days after they debut in movie theaters.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The latest installment in Cruises' franchise is scheduled to hit theaters on Nov. 19. The 58-year-old action star also has another film awaiting release by Paramount Pictures, Top Gun: Maverick, scheduled for July 2.

Blunt's sequel to her 2018 film, A Quiet Place, is scheduled to debut in theaters on Sept. 17 before it becomes available to stream on Paramount+.

The sequel, written and directed by John Krasinski, was originally intended for release in March 2020 before the COVID pandemic forced several films to push back their release dates.

A Quiet Place Part II was rescheduled for early September 2020 before being pushed back to September of this year.

Paw Patrol will also be on Paramount+ after its theatrical release.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

While Cruise's and Blunt's films will be heading to Paramount+ after first opening in movie theaters, other films such as Paranormal Activity, The In Between and Pet Sematary will be heading straight to the streaming platform.

Daniel Craig's No Time to Die is also expected to be available on Paramount+ after making a theatrical debut, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

On Monday, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo gave the green light for movie theaters to open at a reduced capacity — 25 percent or 50 people per auditorium— almost a year after the pandemic forced them to close their doors.