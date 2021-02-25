Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible 7 and A Quiet Place Part II Will Stream on Paramount+ 45 Days After Theatrical Release
Mission: Impossible 7 and A Quiet Place Part II are set for Nov. 19 and Sept. 17 release dates, respectively
Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt's latest films will still debut in theaters—but they'll find a permanent home on Paramount+.
Mission: Impossible 7 and A Quiet Place Part II will land on the streaming service 45 days after they debut in movie theaters.
The latest installment in Cruises' franchise is scheduled to hit theaters on Nov. 19. The 58-year-old action star also has another film awaiting release by Paramount Pictures, Top Gun: Maverick, scheduled for July 2.
Blunt's sequel to her 2018 film, A Quiet Place, is scheduled to debut in theaters on Sept. 17 before it becomes available to stream on Paramount+.
RELATED: Tom Cruise Shouts at Mission: Impossible Crew for Not Respecting COVID Guidelines: 'No Apologies'
The sequel, written and directed by John Krasinski, was originally intended for release in March 2020 before the COVID pandemic forced several films to push back their release dates.
A Quiet Place Part II was rescheduled for early September 2020 before being pushed back to September of this year.
Paw Patrol will also be on Paramount+ after its theatrical release.
Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.
While Cruise's and Blunt's films will be heading to Paramount+ after first opening in movie theaters, other films such as Paranormal Activity, The In Between and Pet Sematary will be heading straight to the streaming platform.
Daniel Craig's No Time to Die is also expected to be available on Paramount+ after making a theatrical debut, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
On Monday, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo gave the green light for movie theaters to open at a reduced capacity — 25 percent or 50 people per auditorium— almost a year after the pandemic forced them to close their doors.
As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from the CDC, WHO and local public health departments. PEOPLE has partnered with GoFundMe to raise money for the COVID-19 Relief Fund, a GoFundMe.org fundraiser to support everything from frontline responders to families in need, as well as organizations helping communities. For more information or to donate, click here.