Miss Piggy Doesn't Know Who Jason Sudeikis Is in Hilarious Carpool Karaoke Exclusive

Miss Piggy knows almost every famous Jason in Hollywood — but not Jason Sudeikis.

The two, along with the rest of the Muppets, star in the latest episode of Apple’s Carpool Karaoke. But things didn’t kick off that smoothly after Miss Piggy has no idea who Sudeikis, 43, is.

“Kermit, who the heck is this? Did it come with the van?” Miss Piggy asks Kermit in PEOPLE exclusive clip of the upcoming episode.

As Sudeikis laughs in the driver’s seat, the exchange gets funnier when Miss Piggy confuses him for another famous Jason.

“Jason? Oh, I love you Jason Statham!” Miss Piggy says before Sudeikis breaks the news that he’s not the famous action star.

“You know, I was gonna say you’re a lot more handsome in the movies,” Miss Piggy replies.

The Muppet then goes through a list of famous Jasons — including Mraz, Schwartzman and Alexander — before the actor finally introduces himself.

“My name is Jason Sudeikis. I was on Saturday Night Live,” Sudeikis tells the Muppet.

“So was I. When were you there? Where you in the audience?” Miss Piggy hilariously says. “See, I don’t commit to memory every body who’s in the audience.”

The two eventually get over the funny bump and go on to sing tunes like David Bowie’s “Under Pressure.”

