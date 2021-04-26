Miss Congeniality's Heather Burns Says Fans Are 'Happy to See Me' Every Year on 'Perfect Date' April 25

Heather Burns has become synonymous with the date April 25, thanks to her most memorable line in the Sandra Bullock-starring comedy Miss Congeniality.

The actress, 46, spoke about how she doesn't mind the extra attention she gets on that day, which has become a beloved meme. "I love it. It seems to each year get a little bigger even," she told E! News.

"And it's such a nice day for me because people come out of the woodwork sending me memes and things," added Burns, who is also known for her role in You've Got Mail. "And I go around town… people give me free coffee and, you know, it's just everyone's kind of happy to see me on that day."

Burns played the wholesome, and delightfully naive, Cheryl Frasier, a.k.a. Miss Rhode Island, in the 2000 comedy about an FBI agent (Bullock) who goes undercover in the Miss United States pageant.

Fans of Miss Congeniality have created an unofficial holiday around the interview scene, during which William Shatner's character Stan Fields asks Cheryl to describe her perfect date. "That's a tough one," she responds. "I'd have to say April 25. Because it's not too hot, not too cold. All you need is a light jacket."

On Sunday, Shatner also commemorated the day. "Happy #PerfectDateDay!" the actor tweeted along with the beloved meme.

Though Burns said her character "just kind of came out of me naturally," she also credited her mother for inspiring her. "At the time, I was so happy playing her," she said.

"Just being in her skin made me a happier person in general, but especially during that time," Burns added. "I mean, I have such fond memories of both of those films, just a joy to work on. The effect that just the sweetness of the film in general has had on a generation of fans is also really, really lovely for me to experience, and I'm glad that the film had an effect in that way."