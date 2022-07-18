Miriam Margolyes Says Arnold Schwarzenegger 'Farted in My Face' While Filming End of Days
Miriam Margolyes found her End of Days costar Arnold Schwarzenegger full of hot air.
The beloved British-Australian actress, 81, said the former governor of California, 74, "was actually quite rude" while filming the 1999 biblical horror flick, claiming he "deliberately" "farted "in her face on news.com.au's I've Got News for You podcast.
She made the gassy allegation when asked who was her least favorite costar and she explained that she "didn't care for him" as "he's a bit too full of himself" before launching into the unfortunate anecdote.
"He farted in my face. Now, I fart, of course I do – but I don't fart in people's faces. He did it deliberately, right in my face," Margolyes said.
RELATED: Arnold Schwarzenegger Gives Update on Triplets Production Following the Death of Ivan Reitman
A representative for Schwarzenegger did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.
Schwarzenegger starred in End of Days as an ex-cop who works for an elite security agency and is tasked with stopping Satan (Gabriel Byrne) before he conceives the Antichrist with a young woman (Robin Tunney) in the final hour of the millennium.
"I was playing Satan's sister and he was killing me, so he had me in a position where I couldn't escape and lying on the floor. And he just farted," Margolyes explained. "It wasn't on film, it was in one of the pauses, but I haven't forgiven him for it."
Margolyes made the revelation as she prepared for the premiere of her new travel series Miriam Margolyes: Australia Unmasked airing on local Australian TV.
RELATED VIDEO: Arnold Schwarzenegger Says Becoming a Grandfather to Granddaughter Lyla Made Him 'Feel Old'
Schwarzenegger is also heading to the small screen with an untitled spy adventure series coming to Netflix, his first TV project.
Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.
He stars alongside Monica Barbaro as a father and daughter who discover they're both secretly CIA operatives.