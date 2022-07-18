"I haven't forgiven him for it," the Harry Potter actress said of her former costar, claiming he "was actually quite rude" behind the scenes

Miriam Margolyes Says Arnold Schwarzenegger 'Farted in My Face' While Filming End of Days

Miriam Margolyes is seen on September 03, 2013 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Simon Earl/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images); Arnold Schwarzenegger speaks during a press conference on March 15, 2019 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Sam Tabone/WireImage)

Miriam Margolyes is seen on September 03, 2013 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Simon Earl/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images); Arnold Schwarzenegger speaks during a press conference on March 15, 2019 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Sam Tabone/WireImage)

Miriam Margolyes found her End of Days costar Arnold Schwarzenegger full of hot air.

The beloved British-Australian actress, 81, said the former governor of California, 74, "was actually quite rude" while filming the 1999 biblical horror flick, claiming he "deliberately" "farted "in her face on news.com.au's I've Got News for You podcast.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

She made the gassy allegation when asked who was her least favorite costar and she explained that she "didn't care for him" as "he's a bit too full of himself" before launching into the unfortunate anecdote.

"He farted in my face. Now, I fart, of course I do – but I don't fart in people's faces. He did it deliberately, right in my face," Margolyes said.

Editorial use only. No book cover usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Beacon Communications/Kobal/Shutterstock (5879552c) Arnold Schwarzenegger End Of Days - 1999 Director: Peter Hyams Beacon Communications USA Scene Still Action/Adventure La Fin des temps Credit: Beacon Communications/Kobal/Shutterstock

A representative for Schwarzenegger did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Schwarzenegger starred in End of Days as an ex-cop who works for an elite security agency and is tasked with stopping Satan (Gabriel Byrne) before he conceives the Antichrist with a young woman (Robin Tunney) in the final hour of the millennium.

"I was playing Satan's sister and he was killing me, so he had me in a position where I couldn't escape and lying on the floor. And he just farted," Margolyes explained. "It wasn't on film, it was in one of the pauses, but I haven't forgiven him for it."

Margolyes made the revelation as she prepared for the premiere of her new travel series Miriam Margolyes: Australia Unmasked airing on local Australian TV.

RELATED VIDEO: Arnold Schwarzenegger Says Becoming a Grandfather to Granddaughter Lyla Made Him 'Feel Old'

Schwarzenegger is also heading to the small screen with an untitled spy adventure series coming to Netflix, his first TV project.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.