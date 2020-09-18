“I love Lisa and I would do anything just to work with her again in any capacity,” Mira Sorvino said

Mira Sorvino Wants to Reunite with Lisa Kudrow for a Romy and Michele Sequel: 'That Would Be a Joy'

Could Romy and Michele get together for another reunion?

While being honored at the sixth annual Television Humanitarian Awards, Mira Sorvino revealed that while the decision to make a Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion sequel isn’t up to her, she would love to share a screen with pal Lisa Kudrow again.

“It's not in my hands. It's up to Disney,” she said during the virtual gala, which was streamed by Variety. “I would be so grateful if they would decide to do it.”

Sharing some even better news with fans, the actress went on to reveal that she’s not the only person from the original film who’s on board. “I know that Lisa and that [screenwriter] Robin Schiff is interested in it. Maybe Alan [Cumming] is interested in it. I don’t know. I heard that maybe Janeane [Garofalo] is interested in it,” she said.

“I love Lisa and I would do anything just to work with her again in any capacity,” she added. “That would be a joy.”

Just last year, Sorvino and Kudrow had their own mini-reunion after running into each other at a party.

“Most thrilling moment for me at a party EVER! Genuinely GOOD person @mirasorvino see you soon,” Kudrow, 57, wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of the pair.

Sorvino also gushed about getting to spend time with her pal in her own post. “Look who I ran into!! the incomparable @lisakudrow !!" Sorvino, 52, exclaimed. " Love this woman!!”

While making a surprise appearance at a screening held in honor of the cult classic’s 20th anniversary in 2017, Sorvino reflected on why the comedy has continued to hold a special place in fans’ hearts.

“There’s something about it that touches so many people and people can relate to it and it seems not to get old and everyone remembers being that person in high school who needs to rise above, and the friendship and crazy fashion and all of that,” she said.