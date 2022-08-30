Mira Sorvino Shares Family Photos from Late Dad Paul Sorvino's 'Perfect Memorial': 'Tears and Joy'

Mira Sorvino is taking time to honor the legacy of her late father, actor Paul Sorvino.

On Tuesday, the Mighty Aphrodite actress, 54, thanked legendary New York City restaurant Sardi's for hosting her family as they paid tribute to Paul, who died July 25 at the age of 83 from natural causes.

"Thank you so much @SardisNYC for the perfect memorial repast you hosted for Dad. We literally felt him in the room-not only as all his descendants sat below his caricature-but because we had spent so many happy hours w/him in one of his favorite restaurants! Tears & joy shared!" Mira captioned a post on Twitter, alongside photos of the gathering.

Members of her family, including her actor brother Michael Sorvino, sit together in one of the restaurant's famous red banquettes, underneath the patriarch's caricature.

"A week ago, @StPatsNYC & Fr Enrique Salvo gave my father the most moving, inspiring memorial mass we ever could have wished for," Mira also shared on Twitter Monday, alongside photos from the church service. "All were touched by grace-hope & light filled us as we expressed our love for our beloved father as he now dwells in the heart of Our Father. Thank you!"

In his retweet of her post, Michael, 44, wrote, "Father Salvo truly did: enlightening, hopeful, supportive, reverent—such an immensely emotional day was no doubt filled with many a heavy heart; but being in that grandest of grand American cathedrals, @StPatsNYC, was transcendentally spiritual, and his & Mira's words lifting!🙏"

Earlier this month, the Oscar-winning actress posted in a series of tweets that she was still mourning her father after his death.

"I miss you Dad!!!" Mira wrote in a first tweet. She continued in another post, "I have been dreading the death of my parents my whole life. Now in part it has come to pass."

"I have huge compassion for all who have lost parents," Mira said in another tweet. "It leaves you unmoored, thrusts you into a position you were unprepared for, without the counsel and love of those you valued most … "

In addition to Mira and Michael, Paul and ex-wife Lorraine Davis share daughter Amanda Sorvino. The actor is also survived by several grandchildren, including four children whom Mira shares with her husband, actor Christopher Backus: Mattea, 17, Johnny, 16, Holden, 13, and Lucia, 10.

Mira has also taken comfort in those who have acknowledged her loss by reaching out in the wake of the Goodfellas actor's death.

After the actress shared her emotional tweets, fans responded to her candor by offering her love and support. "You all are so sweet, so kind!!!!" Mira tweeted in response.

Paul died with his wife Dee Dee Sorvino by his side, according to a release sent on behalf of the family, which noted that he "had dealt with health issues over the past few years."

"Our hearts are broken. There will never be another Paul Sorvino, he was the love of my life, and one of the greatest performers to ever grace the screen and stage," Dee Dee said in the release.

She added on Twitter, "I am completely devastated. The love of my life & the most wonderful man who has ever lived is gone. I am heartbroken ❤️❤️❤️."