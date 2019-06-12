Mira Sorvino Says She Is a ‘Survivor of Date Rape’: It's 'Impossible Sometimes' to Share

Mira Sorvino is opening up about a harrowing ordeal.

The actress, 51, shared her story while speaking at a Time’s Up press conference with New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.

“I can stand here before you and say not only was I a sexual harassment and battery victim at the hands of Mr. Weinstein, but I’m also a sexual assault victim and I am also a survivor of date rape,” Sorvino said.

She continued, “I have never said that in public and I do not want to go into detail, but I have never said that last part in public because it is impossible sometimes to share these sort of things.”

“And I am doing it here to try and help because there are all these survivors out there right now who need justice,” she said. “Who need to feel like they can take the time they need to sort through the trauma and sort through the shame.”

Sorvino did not go into detail about her past abuse, but did come forward with sexual harassment allegations against Harvey Weinstein in October 2017.

A spokesperson for Weinstein, 67, denied the allegations at the time, saying, “Any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein.”

Sorvino and Cuomo, 61, are speaking out along with other sexual-assault advocates to try and pressure the New York state legislature to extend the state’s statute of limitations on rape allegations.

The Oscar-winning actress told PEOPLE in October 2018 she was “glad” she spoke to Ronan Farrow for the article that ignited the #MeToo movement.

“Although it’s been… emotionally, I cannot describe how many sleepless nights I’ve had,” she said. “Or how difficult it was to describe moments from the past, sharing why I didn’t report. I think the national discussion is super important even though there seems to be such a backlash and divide.”

She added, “I am heartened.”