Mira Sorvino and Lisa Kudrow reunited earlier this year at the 2022 SAG Awards to celebrate the film's 25th anniversary

Mira Sorvino Is 'Excited' for Potential Romy and Michele Sequel: 'We're Closer Than We've Ever Been'

Romy and Michele's High School Reunion fans unite!

In an interview with TODAY on Wednesday, Mira Sorvino, 54, gave fans of the 1997 comedy hope for a sequel.

"There's nothing official to report but I can unofficially hint that we're closer than we've ever been to getting something to happen," Sorvino said to hosts Jenna Bush Hager and Michelle Buteau. The actress added, "Every other time I've appeared I would be like, 'Come on please, let's do something,' and now I'm like, 'Okay, okay, we're getting closer.' So very excited."

"I can't say anything, but something might be in the works!" she said.

Sorvino costarred in the cult comedy classic opposite Lisa Kudrow, playing a pair of charming but vapid best friends who scheme to dominate their high school reunion ten years after graduating.

Earlier this year, the Friends star, 58, appeared on SiriusXM's Andy Cohen Live and also gave her insight on a sequel. While responding to a caller's question about a possible return, Kudrow said that the original film's writer, Robin Schiff, has "definitely been approached to start thinking of a sequel."

Cohen then asked Kudrow if she and Sorvino would be open to the new movie "if the script goes right."

"Yeah," the actress replied. "I think it could be fun."

Interest in the pair piqued again recently after the two actresses reunited onstage at the 2022 SAG Awards.

lisa kudrow and mira sorvino Lisa Kudrow and Mira Sorvino | Credit: Rich Fury/Getty; Touchstone/Getty Images

For the appearance, marking 25 years since the release of Romy and Michele, Kudrow and Sorvino adorably referenced their iconic looks from the film with stylish and color-coordinated outfits.

Stepping onstage to present the award for outstanding ensemble in comedy series — with Cyndi Lauper's "Time After Time" playing, in tribute to a classic moment from the comedy — Kudrow and Sorvino donned matching suits in hot pink for Kudrow and electric blue for Sorvino, in a nod to their characters' outfits at their high school reunion.

Taking on the voice of their ditzy characters, the two began presenting. "You look cute," Sorvino told Kudrow in the unmistakably husky voice of Romy.

"I know, thanks," her costar replied, adding after a beat: "So do you, of course. Do you think this is the cutest anyone's ever looked at an awards show?"

Soon, Sorvino whipped out a stack of Post-It notes — another nod to their characters, who claim to have invented the office supplies in an attempt to impress their former classmates — pretending that the nominees were listed on them. In the end, they announced that Apple+'s hit show Ted Lasso had won the award.

Though this is the first time they've recreated their Romy and Michele looks, Kudrow and Sorvino have reunited many times throughout the years. In 2020, the duo met up at The Creative Coalition's sixth annual Television Humanitarian Awards, where they shared some insight into a potential on-screen reunion.

"It's not in my hands. It's up to Disney," Sorvino said during the virtual gala, which was streamed by Variety. "I would be so grateful if they would decide to do it."

Sorvino said that others involved in the original film have also expressed their interest.

"I know that Lisa and that Robin Schiff is interested in it. Maybe Alan [Cumming] is interested in it. I don't know. I heard that maybe Janeane [Garofalo] is interested in it," she said.