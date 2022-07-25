Mira Sorvino Mourns Death of 'Most Wonderful Father' Paul Sorvino: 'My Heart is Rent Asunder'

"I'm sending you love in the stars Dad as you ascend," Mira Sorvino wrote to her late father Paul Sorvino, who died of natural causes at age 83 on Monday morning

Mira Sorvino is mourning the death of her father Paul Sorvino.

The Academy Award winner, 54, paid tribute to the Goodfellas acting legend in a heartfelt statement on Twitter after Paul died of natural causes at age 83 on Monday morning.

"My father the great Paul Sorvino has passed," Mira wrote. "My heart is rent asunder- a life of love and joy and wisdom with him is over. He was the most wonderful father. I love him so much. I'm sending you love in the stars Dad as you ascend."

She also expressed her grief with a black square posted to her Instagram feed, which was met with messages of condolence in the comments section.

"Love 2 u and ur family," wrote Rosie O'Donnell. "I'm so sorry Mira. Sending my sincere condolences to you and your family. And healing and love," Brian Van Holt wrote. "Love to your family Mira," commented Harold Perrineau. "My deepest condolences," wrote Gilles Marini.

Paul passed away with his wife Dee Dee Sorvino by his side, according to a release on behalf of the family, which noted that he "had dealt with health issues over the past few years."

"Our hearts are broken. There will never be another Paul Sorvino, he was the love of my life, and one of the greatest performers to ever grace the screen and stage," Dee Dee said in the release.

She added on Twitter: "I am completely devastated. The love of my life & the most wonderful man who has ever lived is gone. I am heartbroken."

The Law & Order star shared Mira with ex-wife Lorraine Davis, as well as daughter Amanda Sorvino and son Michael Sorvino.