Mira Sorvino Mourns Father Paul Nearly a Month After His Death: 'It Leaves You Unmoored'

Mira Sorvino is continuing to mourn the death of her father, Paul Sorvino.

In a series of tweets from earlier this week, the Academy Award winner, 54, got candid with fans about dealing with grief after her dad died last month from natural causes at age 83.

"I miss you Dad!!!" Mira wrote in a first tweet. She continued in another post, "I have been dreading the death of my parents my whole life. Now in part it has come to pass."

"I have huge compassion for all who have lost parents," the actress added. "It leaves you unmoored, thrusts you into a position you were unprepared for, without the counsel and love of those you valued most…"

After sharing her emotional tweets, fans responded to her candor by offering her love and support. "You all are so sweet, so kind!!!!" Mira tweeted in response.

She continued, "There is true goodness in the world. I feel it, I'm experiencing it hour by hour as unexpectedly people offer love to help me through my grief. This thread connects us all. Thank you!!!!"

Following the announcement of her father's death on July 25, Mira paid tribute to him with a heartfelt statement on Twitter.

"My father the great Paul Sorvino has passed," she wrote at the time. "My heart is rent asunder- a life of love and joy and wisdom with him is over. He was the most wonderful father. I love him so much. I'm sending you love in the stars Dad as you ascend."

Mira also expressed her grief with a black square posted to her Instagram feed, which was met with messages of sympathy in the comments section.

"Love 2 u and ur family," wrote Rosie O'Donnell. "I'm so sorry Mira. Sending my sincere condolences to you and your family. And healing and love," Brian Van Holt said. "Love to your family Mira," commented Harold Perrineau. "My deepest condolences," added Gilles Marini.

Paul died with his wife Dee Dee Sorvino by his side, according to a release sent on behalf of the family, which noted that he "had dealt with health issues over the past few years."

"Our hearts are broken. There will never be another Paul Sorvino, he was the love of my life, and one of the greatest performers to ever grace the screen and stage," Dee Dee said in the release.

She added on Twitter: "I am completely devastated. The love of my life & the most wonderful man who has ever lived is gone. I am heartbroken."

The Goodfellas star shared Mira with ex-wife Lorraine Davis, as well as daughter Amanda Sorvino and son Michael Sorvino.

Mira previously celebrated her father on his 83rd birthday in April, sharing a black-and-white baby photo with the late actor. "A very Happy Birthday to my father Paul Sorvino. I miss you so much and hope to be together in person very soon!" she wrote at the time.